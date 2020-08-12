Log in
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.    HY

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

(HY)
Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/12/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020. 

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications.  The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names.  Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names.  Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).  For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301111270.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
