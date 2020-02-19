Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. : Announces Dates Of 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) will release its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results and will file its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 to discuss its results for the 2019 fourth quarter and full year.

Conference Call:

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Time:

11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone:

(833) 241-7250 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4214 (International)



Conference ID: 4885655



(Call in at least five minutes before start time) For Replay Call:

(800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)



Conference ID: 4885655

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the Internet. To access the call, go to www.hyster-yale.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-announces-dates-of-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301007153.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.