Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

(HY)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. : To Participate In 2019 Southwest Ideas Investor Conference

0
11/12/2019 | 06:31am EST

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today that its management will participate in the 2019 Southwest Ideas Investor Conference taking place at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. 

The presentation is scheduled to start on Wednesday at 4:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm CT and will be webcast live with viewer-controlled slides. The webcast may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com or in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.hyster-yale.com, at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications.  The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names.  Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names.  Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).  For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-to-participate-in-2019-southwest-ideas-investor-conference-300955962.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
