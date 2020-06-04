Log in
Assurance of Safety for Your Reopening: Hytera Unveils COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention Solution for Smaller Organizations

06/04/2020 | 08:45am EDT

Hytera has launched a simple, but highly effective pandemic prevention solution for small to medium-sized organizations such as schools, enterprises, retail stores, and shopping malls. The Hytera body temperature measurement solution provides a non-contact way of detecting people's temperature for reducing the risks of infection, helping create a more secure and safe environment when people resume work.

With countries gradually coming out of lockdown, it is vitally important to detect whether any employee or visitor has an abnormal temperature when they go back to work, to school, or to visit shops. It is critical that this is done effectively and efficiently when people enter a building. Meanwhile, employees overseeing the temperature measurements must also be protected.

Manual temperature screenings using thermometers and infrared detection guns are slow, inefficient and unsafe, as they increase the risk of cross-infection. Manual recording of personal information of who is entering a building is time-consuming and inefficient.

The Hytera body temperature measurement solution provides smaller organizations with a facial recognition and remote temperature checking solution that is easy to set up and operate. It ensures safe operations both during the pandemic and in the subsequent recovery period after lockdowns are relaxed.

The Hytera body temperature measurement device can be quickly mounted on a tripod and set up at the entrance, reception areas, offices or anywhere that is suitable in the building. With facial recognition technology, any person can be checked against a database. At the same time, the detection device remotely, automatically and accurately measures the person’s temperature, including those wearing masks.

If the temperature is abnormal, the device immediately sends an alarm notification to Hytera handheld terminals such as the PoC radio PNC550 or multi-mode advanced radio PTC760. Security personnel standby can then re-check the person’s temperature and take appropriate actions to isolate them and arrange treatment with the instant and reliable communications provided by Hytera radios.

The records of face, temperature and entry time are logged onto a database using backend management software. These records can be used to test and trace people who have been in contact with someone running an abnormal temperature. This ensures a much faster response when seeking to contain the spread of any new COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hytera body temperature measurement solution provides small and medium-sized organizations with a simple, safe and effective method to screen relatively large numbers of people entering a building besides immediate and reliable communications. Hytera is assuring the efficiency and safety of those organizations aiming to return to work after lockdown.

For more information about Hytera body temperature measurement solution, please visit:
https://go.pardot.com/l/860473/2020-06-02/2974w


© Business Wire 2020
