Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hytera Communications Corporation Limited    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITE

(002583)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hytera Communications : Business as Usual at Hytera's Intelligent Manufacturing Center Amid COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:51am EDT

Hytera’s intelligent manufacturing center in Shenzhen has enabled it to maintain production despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The flexibility built into the center has also allowed Hytera to manufacture disposable face masks to help offset the global shortage caused by the virus.

Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of private professional communications solutions, has been able to keep its manufacturing systems working normally despite the threat posed to global supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its investment in intelligent manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005461/en/

Hytera's intelligent manufacturing center stays business as usual (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera's intelligent manufacturing center stays business as usual (Photo: Business Wire)

The key to this capability is Hytera’s intelligent manufacturing center in Shenzhen, China, which boasts high levels of smart manufacturing technology and automation.

The intelligent manufacturing solutions provide a flexible and agile manufacturing and supply chain system. Intelligent manufacturing and management systems, automated dispensing, assembly and functional testing are designed to guarantee production precision and high levels of efficiency. This is augmented by an automated packaging system and the ability to remotely monitor products.

At the heart of Hytera's intelligent manufacturing system is the flexible production line, which utilizes a manufacturing execution system to streamline the entire production process through real-time information. The production line is so flexible that it can be reorganized to manufacture many different products, ensuring a fast response to changing markets and customer demands.

Hytera began adopting intelligent manufacturing solutions at the Shenzhen center back in 2013, in order to meet the demanding manufacturing criteria, including customization, delivery cycles and product reliability, of high-quality professional mobile communications devices, such as two-way radios.

The company now has more than ten smart production lines. In 2019, Hytera made a major breakthrough in its development of intelligent manufacturing and at the start of this year its intelligent manufacturing processes officially reached the Industry 4.0 stage. In the next five years, one of Hytera’s main goals is to upgrade all its manufacturing processes to meet ‘smart’ manufacturing standards.

The Hytera Smart Factory in Shenzhen also incorporates intelligent warehousing and logistics systems. An important part of the global supply chain is the Hytera manufacturing center in Zaragoza, Spain, which focuses on providing customized solutions designed to meet the specific needs of its European and American customers.

The flexibility of Hytera’s intelligent manufacturing processes has also enabled the company to switch some production lines to the manufacture of disposable face masks to help combat the global shortage caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Production of face masks began in early February and has been rapidly ramped up to achieve mass production levels. Hytera's disposable face masks are already available in the market around the world.

Hytera’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak has gone farther. The company immediately set up a national emergency support team and got in contact with health committees, prevention and control departments, medical institutions, and non-profit organizations throughout China to help coordinate all aspects of support, including equipment donations, communications support, and field services. The company has also donated more than 3,000 communication devices nationwide, helping fulfill its corporate social responsibilities.

The development of the intelligent manufacturing system is one of the main outcomes of Hytera’s strategy of continuous investment in research and development. The company invests 15% of its annual revenue in R&D and has 2,342 patents filed globally. Around 40% of its staff headcount are R&D engineers, of whom 80% hold a master’s or doctor’s degree.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORP
09:51aHYTERA COMMUNICATIONS : Business as Usual at Hytera's Intelligent Manufacturing ..
BU
03/05HYTERA : 's Private Network Communication Contributes to the Global Fight Agains..
BU
02/26MOTOROLA : The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) Can Apply To Acts Of Misappropria..
AQ
02/17MOTOROLA : Wins Trade Secret Theft and Copyright Infringement Lawsuits Against H..
AQ
02/14Motorola Solutions wins $764.6 million verdict in trade secrets case
RE
02/13HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS : Wider View, More Facts -- Hytera LTE Body Worn Camera VM..
BU
2019HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS : Successfully Supports Indonesia Masters 2019
BU
2019HYTERA : New PoC Radio PNC380—Instant Communication and Unlimited Possibil..
BU
2019HYTERA : Exhibited at Interpolitex 2019
BU
2019HYTERA : Exhibited at GITEX Together with Local Partner Nesma
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 8 001 M
EBIT 2019 617 M
Net income 2019 547 M
Debt 2019 3 339 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 12 454 M
Chart HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,19  CNY
Last Close Price 6,60  CNY
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman & General Manager
Hua Zeng Director & Deputy General Manager
Mei Wu Director & Deputy General Manager
Ye Lin Jiang Director
Hui Ou Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-2.07%1 712
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-27.86%150 975
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-31.47%35 059
ZTE CORPORATION-0.33%24 198
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.70%23 303
ERICSSON AB-13.49%22 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group