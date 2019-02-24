Hytera Communications : Launches P-LTE MCS Solution at MWC Barcelona 2019

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (Hytera), a leading global
provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications
solutions, is unveiling today its P-LTE Mission Critical Services (MCS)
solution at the Mobile World Conference 2019 (MWC 2019) held in
Barcelona, Spain.
As Long Term Evolution (LTE) excels in broadband, high data rate and
all-IP networks, customers from many vertical sectors have an increasing
need for high-rate data and multimedia dispatching services. This is the
main driver for global PMR players seeking to leverage LTE features to
better address mission critical communications. 3GPP even defined
mission critical services (MCS), including mission critical Push-to-Talk
(MCPTT), mission critical video (MCVideo) and mission critical data
(MCData) in Release 13, 14, and 15.
The Hytera P-LTE MCS solution complies with both LTE and MCS standards
and can serve many mission critical industries, such as public safety,
rail transit, dock and port, airport, energy, mining, forests and
factories with voice and video services, high-traffic data transmission,
and multimedia dispatch. It’s able to boost customer capabilities in
daily communication and dispatch as well as improves their operational
efficiency.
Based on the distributed architecture and modular design, the P-LTE MCS
system consists of trunking terminals, base stations, evolved Trunking
Core network (eTC), MCS trunking servers, and network management and
dispatch applications. Furthermore, it supports seamless handover among
narrowband systems, private LTE networks, and public LTE networks. The
system features high QoS, low latency, backup, and redundancy to better
secure data and its transmission. In MCPTT interoperability tests
organized by the ETSI, Hytera P-LTE MCS system is approved to be capable
of interconnecting with other systems from 12 manufacturers.
The P-LTE MCS system can be deployed in two ways. First is over the
private LTE network, where its IoPS functionality ensures service
continuity when the link between the base station and the eTC is broken.
Concurrent transmission of large amount of videos is possible as the
system uses evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS)
protocol, which optimizes the utilization of network resources and the
service experience of users. Second is over the public LTE network. This
facilitates flexible deployment, shortens construction time, and lowers
the cost. It can also use private LTE network base stations to
complement where public network coverage is insufficient in order to
provide customers comprehensive trunking services.
At the MWC, Hytera demonstrated to the audience multiple trunking
services, such as MCPTT calls, video uploading and distribution, video
conference, and dynamic regrouping. Some visitors were even invited to
experience how the Hytera MCS solution could be used in various
scenarios to materialize customer value. For example, when a public
safety emergency incident happens, the Hytera MCS system empowers
dispatchers to quickly setup an MCPTT group call to deliver tasks and
dynamically regroup frontline personnel according to their GIS-based
locations, realizing the optimal allocation of both personnel and
resources. Meanwhile, with the help of MCVideo, the command center is
able to acquire field videos for decision-making and remote control.
In addition, Hytera released an MCS app (MCC) and broadband radios. End
users can access to the P-LTE MCS system either via their smart phones
or Hytera broadband radios to enjoy a large variety of quality trunking
services.
The launch of the P-LTE MCS solution has proved Hytera's technology
capability in private broadband network. The solution has made
breakthroughs in many aspects, such as broadband trunking, multimode
convergence, and smart command. The MCS system integrates information
data to the smart application and adopts various technologies to enable
the system to adapt better to the environment, speed up handling and
dispatch, and flexible deployment. In this way, Hytera architects a
private network that can help customers worldwide to achieve the
impossible.
