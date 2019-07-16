Log in
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORP LTD

(002583)
Hytera Communications : Showcased at the International Petroleum Youth Forum in Russia

0
07/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT

The International Petroleum Youth Forum has been held from July 9 to July 15 on the premises of the Yunost children's recreation camp of the Tatneft Company in Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan), Russia. Industry experts, young professionals, and scientists of Russia and neighboring countries attended the forum and discussed development of oil and gas industry together. Hytera, a global leading provider of professional and private wireless communication equipment and solutions, showcased its cutting-edge PMR-LTE convergence solutions at its booth during the forum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005876/en/

Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, a federal subject of Russia, visited Hytera booth (Photo: Business Wire)

Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, a federal subject of Russia, visited Hytera booth (Photo: Business Wire)

The highlights were Hytera multi-mode terminals PTC760 and PTC680, RVM, and Hytera and Sepura TETRA radio in explosion-proof performance, which attracted many visitors including Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, a federal subject of Russia.

In 2018, Tatneft, one of the largest Russian oil companies, equipped more than 1,200 Hytera multi-mode terminals. The main requirement of Tatneft in this project was to ensure continuous monitoring of employees’ implementation of the work plan. To deal with the challenge, Hytera offered Tatneft its unique Hytera convergent solution: Hytera multi-mode radio PTC760 and a specialized application installed on the portable radio with an Android system and the ability to simultaneously work in 3 networks of LTE, Wifi, and TETRA. The application could communicate with the control center via LTE and Wifi networks. When in the absence of coverage, the application can also ensure exchange data via the TETRA standard network. Hytera PTC760 is a revolutionary device in the professional mobile radio industry. It is the world's first integrated platform for mission-critical voice radio and broadband data services, which allows users to make and receive calls and data from broadband LTE and Wi-Fi networks and the narrowband TETRA network, aiming to secure both daily business communication and emergency communications.

Hytera in Russia

Hytera entered the Russian market in 2004. With the sales network covering from eastern Russia, Khabarovsk, to Russian westernmost part in Europe, Kaliningrad, Hytera serves customers from public safety, oil & gas, mining, transportation, energy and power and other industries. In 2018, Hytera Russia has achieved significant milestones, like delivering Russia’s largest DMR trunked system project to Russia's State Oil Transport Corporation, serving Tatneft Oil, a large Russian oil company with more than 1,000 TETRA & LTE multi-mode intelligent terminals, as well as supporting mega events like the Russian World Cup.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
