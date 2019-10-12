Hytera : Exhibited at GITEX Together with Local Partner Nesma

Hytera, a leading global provider of professional and private communication network, showcased its latest products and solutions at GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) together with its local partner Nesma Telecom & Technology Co. Ltd. (Nesma). Hytera also signed a contract with Nesma to collaborate for IoT-enabled mission critical communication technologies for public safety & smart city projects in KSA & UAE.

As the highlight of GITEX, which was held from Oct. 6 to 10 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hytera exhibited its state-of-the-art products and solutions tailored for customers, including Integrated Command and Control, Broadband Solution, Smart Patrol, and Intelligent Terminals.

During the Gitex Technology Week, Hytera has signed the contract with Nesma and announced their collaboration for IoT-enabled mission critical communication technologies which will cater to massive public safety and smart city projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Nesma, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia-based multinational conglomerate Nesma Holding, is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracting company/systems integrator in the field of energy & communication infrastructure. Hytera has partnered with Nesma for many years, introducing the mission critical communication solutions serving public safety and smart city in the region.

Mr. Salah Sami Al-Sunaid, CEO of Nesma, said, "Hytera is a global technological leader for providing critical communication products and services with cutting-edge technologies. Nesma has very strong foothold in Saudi Arabia with experience of delivering sophisticated projects of multiple sectors, predominantly communication and energy infrastructure. The partnership between Nesma and Hytera will localize these advanced technologies with our involvement to deliver the solutions at the highest quality." He also elaborated that Nesma was proud to be a key player in this market and witnessed a growing demand for critical communications, energy solutions and public safety technologies.

“Hytera has been committed to providing customers with high-quality mission critical products and overall solutions since it entered the MENA market. Its leading technology, advanced products and excellent service have won recognition from customers. From daily operation to emergence response, Hytera has seen big opportunities for cooperation with Nesma, to meet the comprehensive needs of customers, support them to achieve a faster and richer communication network, and innovate for a smarter and safer city,” said Mr. Stanley Song, Sales Director of Hytera in MENA region.

