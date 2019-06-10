Hytera : Introduces Latest PMR Solutions at ICTCOMM VIETNAM

Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative professional mobile
radio (PMR) communications solutions, introduced its cutting-edge PMR
communications solutions to public safety, operator, commercial
customers and other industry users at the 4th ICTCOMM VIETNAM in Ho Chi
Minh City on June 6-8. ICTCOMM is the largest communications event in
the country, which is co-organized by the Vietnam Ministry of
Information and Communication, Ministry of Industry and Trade and
Vietnam’s largest telecoms operator, Posts and Telecommunications Group
(commonly abbreviated as VNPT).
The innovative PoC radios like Hytera PNC370 and PNC550 are the ideal
solution platforms for broadband applications and combine all the
advantages of professional mobile radio (PMR) with greater radio
coverage and better audio quality. “Our PoC solution is a good choice
for organizations who want to improve productivity and efficiency, for
example, in the commercial market, it is a quick communication tool for
heavy industry companies to prevent safety breaches, and its built-in
GPS can support outdoor positioning and dispatching for security and
transport companies,” said Jason An, National Manager of Hytera.
The exhibition also gave visitors the first glimpse of a series of new
products including Hytera next-generation digital DMR portable terminals
– HP78X, a professional digital terminal specially created for middle
and high-end industries. Its clear voice, strong anti-interference
ability and large high definition color screen can fully meet the demand
of high-quality voice communication and quick operation at critical
moments. Hytera SmartOne also exhibited at the tradeshow in Vietnam for
the first time. The Hytera SmartOne is a new generation unified
communication platform, realizing multisystem intercommunication and
unified dispatching to bring customers unlimited communication. Its
powerful dispatching client allows the managers and dispatchers to
quickly command all users in different networks.
Hytera also exhibited its full range of narrowband two-way radios, from
the light & compact BD3 series to its TETRA professional terminal PT5
series applied to different kinds of users. “So far, Hytera PMR solution
services customers of different industries in Vietnam whose PMR industry
is still in the migration to digital, more and more users are beginning
to move away from legacy analogue systems to more advanced digital
solutions as more functionality is demanded. Undeniably, the majority of
digital's demand will come from local public safety, utility,
transportation and commercial market, which we will continue to focus on
by providing our full portfolio of innovative convergence communication
solutions, enabling our customers to improve connectivity and data
analytics in the complex environments they work in,” Jason An added.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005709/en/