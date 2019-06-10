Log in
Hytera : Introduces Latest PMR Solutions at ICTCOMM VIETNAM

06/10/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions, introduced its cutting-edge PMR communications solutions to public safety, operator, commercial customers and other industry users at the 4th ICTCOMM VIETNAM in Ho Chi Minh City on June 6-8. ICTCOMM is the largest communications event in the country, which is co-organized by the Vietnam Ministry of Information and Communication, Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vietnam’s largest telecoms operator, Posts and Telecommunications Group (commonly abbreviated as VNPT).

The innovative PoC radios like Hytera PNC370 and PNC550 are the ideal solution platforms for broadband applications and combine all the advantages of professional mobile radio (PMR) with greater radio coverage and better audio quality. “Our PoC solution is a good choice for organizations who want to improve productivity and efficiency, for example, in the commercial market, it is a quick communication tool for heavy industry companies to prevent safety breaches, and its built-in GPS can support outdoor positioning and dispatching for security and transport companies,” said Jason An, National Manager of Hytera.

The exhibition also gave visitors the first glimpse of a series of new products including Hytera next-generation digital DMR portable terminals – HP78X, a professional digital terminal specially created for middle and high-end industries. Its clear voice, strong anti-interference ability and large high definition color screen can fully meet the demand of high-quality voice communication and quick operation at critical moments. Hytera SmartOne also exhibited at the tradeshow in Vietnam for the first time. The Hytera SmartOne is a new generation unified communication platform, realizing multisystem intercommunication and unified dispatching to bring customers unlimited communication. Its powerful dispatching client allows the managers and dispatchers to quickly command all users in different networks.

Hytera also exhibited its full range of narrowband two-way radios, from the light & compact BD3 series to its TETRA professional terminal PT5 series applied to different kinds of users. “So far, Hytera PMR solution services customers of different industries in Vietnam whose PMR industry is still in the migration to digital, more and more users are beginning to move away from legacy analogue systems to more advanced digital solutions as more functionality is demanded. Undeniably, the majority of digital's demand will come from local public safety, utility, transportation and commercial market, which we will continue to focus on by providing our full portfolio of innovative convergence communication solutions, enabling our customers to improve connectivity and data analytics in the complex environments they work in,” Jason An added.


© Business Wire 2019
