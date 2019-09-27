Hytera, a leading global provider of professional and private communication network, showcases its innovative convergent solution during the Federal IT Forum of Russian Oil & Gas Industry, now in its fifth consecutive year in Saint Petersburg, Russia on September 26-27. As a unique platform for discussion and exchange of best practices on the key topical issues of IT and industrial automation in the domestic oil & gas industry, the IT Forum 2019 theme is “Smart Oil & Gas: Digital Transformation of Oil & Gas Industry”, attracting more than 500 delegates from various sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005354/en/

Hytera Presents at the 5th Federal IT Forum of Russian Oil and Gas Industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera showcases its cutting-edge explosion-proof radios, which consist of PD795IS, PD715Ex, PD795Ex, PT795Ex, STP8X000, and STP8X100. Hytera digital explosion-proof radios can meet multiple explosion-proof certification levels and are able to satisfy the needs of a variety of customers. Currently, Hytera has supplied thousands of users with trunking systems and provides tens of thousands of explosion-proof intercom terminals, including Moscow AO Refinery and Salym Petroleum Development N.V. in Russia.

Hytera multi-mode advanced radios are another highlight during the event. Hytera presents PDC760/PTC760, and its up-to-date PTC680 radios, which allow users to communicate from broadband LTE and Wifi networks as well as DMR or TETRA narrowband networks. Featuring an advanced smart phone platform, Hytera multi-mode advanced radios can meet multiple mission critical requirements, such as voice, multimedia and assists customers in working seamlessly.

Hytera PoC radio PNC370 and body camera VM780 also attract visitors to the booth. Hytera PoC radio PNC370 enables communication over 2G/3G/4G/Wifi and ensures limitless connection. And VM780 can achieve employee control through video communication on demand and PTT services.

Within the framework of the forum, Hytera delivered a report on the topic of “Mobile workplace of the DNG operators”, which was prepared by the leading engineer, Andrei Handurin.

“Globally, labor safety is paramount, especially in the oil and gas sector. Keeping the workforce connected and informed is the key to promote smart solution for a safe and efficient workplace. Hytera provides advanced voice and data communications solution covering exploration, production, pipeline, refinery and other related fields to empower the whole process with safety control and efficient productivity,” concluded Dennis Wang, Sales Director of Hytera in Russia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005354/en/