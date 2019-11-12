Hyundai Development-Led Consortium Picked as Preferred Bidder for Asiana

By Kwanwoo Jun



Asiana Airlines Inc.'s (020560.SE) parent company has picked a consortium led by Hyundai Development Co. (294870.SE) as its preferred bidder to take a controlling stake in the ailing South Korean carrier.

The consortium, which comprises construction company Hyundai Development and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. Ltd. (006800.SE), will soon start due diligence and hold discussions to buy a 31% stake in Asiana from parent Kumho Industrial Co. (002990.SE), Kumho said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Kumho didn't disclose any financial details of the consortium's bid for Asiana, which currently has a market capitalization of 1.289 trillion won ($1.11 billion). Shares in Asiana jumped 17% to KRW6,800 after Kumho named the consortium as its preferred bidder.

The stake in South Korea's second-largest airline was put up for sale in April as a key condition Kumho agreed to in return for securing additional support from creditors for its cash-strapped family-controlled conglomerate.

