HYUNDAI DEVELOPMENT CO

(A294870)
Hyundai Development-Led Consortium Picked as Preferred Bidder for Asiana

11/12/2019 | 01:39am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Asiana Airlines Inc.'s (020560.SE) parent company has picked a consortium led by Hyundai Development Co. (294870.SE) as its preferred bidder to take a controlling stake in the ailing South Korean carrier.

The consortium, which comprises construction company Hyundai Development and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. Ltd. (006800.SE), will soon start due diligence and hold discussions to buy a 31% stake in Asiana from parent Kumho Industrial Co. (002990.SE), Kumho said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Kumho didn't disclose any financial details of the consortium's bid for Asiana, which currently has a market capitalization of 1.289 trillion won ($1.11 billion). Shares in Asiana jumped 17% to KRW6,800 after Kumho named the consortium as its preferred bidder.

The stake in South Korea's second-largest airline was put up for sale in April as a key condition Kumho agreed to in return for securing additional support from creditors for its cash-strapped family-controlled conglomerate.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI DEVELOPMENT CO End-of-day quote.
KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 4 097 B
EBIT 2019 474 B
Net income 2019 373 B
Finance 2019 1 063 B
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 3,82x
P/E ratio 2020 4,36x
EV / Sales2019 349x
EV / Sales2020 352x
Capitalization 1 432 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42 670,59  KRW
Last Close Price 32 600,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 99,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dae-Cheol Kim President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Soon-Ho Kwon Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mong-Gyu Chung Chairman
Kyung-Gu Jung Director
Seong-Hoon Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI DEVELOPMENT CO1 236
VINCI40.17%62 058
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.47%31 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.37%28 729
FERROVIAL47.67%21 384
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-16.60%19 916
