Hyundai Engineering Secures Oil and Gas Contracts Worth $2.7 Billion in Saudi Arabia

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (000720.SE) on Wednesday said it has secured oil and gas contracts worth around $2.7 billion from Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Co. (SAMR.YY).

Under a contract valid until 2022, Hyundai Engineering will build and expand a plant in eastern Saudi Arabia to process crude oil and gas from the Marjan fields, the Korean company said in a regulatory filing.

The 3.176 trillion won ($2.7 billion) deal--consisting of two separate contracts worth KRW1.719 trillion and KRW1.457 trillion--was part of agreements signed between Aramco and Korean companies before the visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Seoul in June.

