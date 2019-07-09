Log in
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.

(000720)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Engineering Secures Oil and Gas Contracts Worth $2.7 Billion in Saudi Arabia

0
07/09/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (000720.SE) on Wednesday said it has secured oil and gas contracts worth around $2.7 billion from Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Co. (SAMR.YY).

Under a contract valid until 2022, Hyundai Engineering will build and expand a plant in eastern Saudi Arabia to process crude oil and gas from the Marjan fields, the Korean company said in a regulatory filing.

The 3.176 trillion won ($2.7 billion) deal--consisting of two separate contracts worth KRW1.719 trillion and KRW1.457 trillion--was part of agreements signed between Aramco and Korean companies before the visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Seoul in June.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO. End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.42% 64.78 Delayed Quote.18.84%
WTI -0.02% 58.64 Delayed Quote.26.96%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 16 973 B
EBIT 2019 545 B
Net income 2019 492 B
Finance 2019 2 091 B
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
EV / Sales2019 314x
EV / Sales2020 300x
Capitalization 5 328 B
Chart HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 66 281  KRW
Last Close Price 47 850  KRW
Spread / Highest target 67,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Soo-Hyun Jung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Kwang-Pyung Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seok-Hong Lee Senior MD, Head-Energy Research & Development
Jong-Won Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.4 968
VINCI26.08%56 672
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION3.33%36 663
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.67%31 827
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-9.09%23 101
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.58%21 006
