Hyundai Engineering nstruction : 1Q Net Profit Rose 26%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Hyundai Engineering & Construction's first-quarter net profit rose 26% from a year earlier thanks to steady growth in contract wins.

Net profit was 196.54 billion Korean won ($159.3 million), compared with KRW155.99 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Friday.

The latest quarterly result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW135.78 billion.

Revenue rose 4.7% to KRW4.059 trillion, while operating profit dropped 19% to KRW165.35 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com