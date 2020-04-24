Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.    A000720   KR7000720003

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.,

(A000720)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyundai Engineering nstruction : 1Q Net Profit Rose 26%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:22am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Engineering & Construction's first-quarter net profit rose 26% from a year earlier thanks to steady growth in contract wins.

Net profit was 196.54 billion Korean won ($159.3 million), compared with KRW155.99 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Friday.

The latest quarterly result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW135.78 billion.

Revenue rose 4.7% to KRW4.059 trillion, while operating profit dropped 19% to KRW165.35 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONS
02:22aHYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : 1Q Net Profit Rose 26%
DJ
02/17HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : says $740 million Chilean bridge project on tra..
RE
01/22HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : 4Q Net Profit Plunged 82%
DJ
2019HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION C : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : Questions over Hyundai construction of Chilean ..
RE
2019HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : Questions over Hyundai construction of Chilean ..
RE
2019HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : We will monitor budget implementation on health..
AQ
2019HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : Georgia's JSC Nenskra Hydro Intends to Award Hy..
DJ
2019HYUNDAI ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : 3Q Net Profit Rose 72% on Year
DJ
2019EXCLUSIVE : Iraq close to pipeline deal with BP and Eni, rather than Exxon - sou..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 17 326 B
EBIT 2020 931 B
Net income 2020 466 B
Finance 2020 2 262 B
Yield 2020 1,66%
P/E ratio 2020 8,16x
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
EV / Sales2020 223x
EV / Sales2021 215x
Capitalization 3 873 B
Chart HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 46 759,26  KRW
Last Close Price 34 750,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong-Wook Park President, Chief Executive Director & Director
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Kwang-Pyung Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seok-Hong Lee Senior MD, Head-Research & Development Center
Jong-Won Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-2.66%3 149
VINCI-29.11%42 992
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.34%30 818
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.19%19 358
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-2.29%18 550
FERROVIAL1.84%17 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group