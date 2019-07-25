Log in
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.

(000720)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Engineering nstruction : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.7% on Year

0
07/25/2019 | 04:57am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (000720.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 4.7% on year largely due to the Korean won's strength.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 192.20 billion Korean won ($163.1 million), the South Korean company said Thursday.

Second-quarter operating income, however, was up 11% on year at KRW245.09 billion on revenue of KRW4.68 trillion, up 10.4% on year, as major construction projects overseas were in full swing.

The won's strength against currencies in countries where the company does business lowered the value of repatriated profits, the company said.

The company has significant business interests in Middle East countries including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Write to Yifan Wang at Yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 16 969 B
EBIT 2019 538 B
Net income 2019 489 B
Finance 2019 2 133 B
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
EV / Sales2019 297x
EV / Sales2020 284x
Capitalization 5 044 B
Chart HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 65 381,48  KRW
Last Close Price 45 300,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Soo-Hyun Jung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Kwang-Pyung Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seok-Hong Lee Senior MD, Head-Energy Research & Development
Jong-Won Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.4 283
VINCI28.85%58 531
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION6.14%36 921
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.95%28 685
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.38%23 020
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.01%20 322
