Hyundai Engineering nstruction : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.7% on Year

By Yifan Wang

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (000720.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 4.7% on year largely due to the Korean won's strength.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 192.20 billion Korean won ($163.1 million), the South Korean company said Thursday.

Second-quarter operating income, however, was up 11% on year at KRW245.09 billion on revenue of KRW4.68 trillion, up 10.4% on year, as major construction projects overseas were in full swing.

The won's strength against currencies in countries where the company does business lowered the value of repatriated profits, the company said.

The company has significant business interests in Middle East countries including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

