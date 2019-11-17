Hyundai Engineering nstruction : Georgia's JSC Nenskra Hydro Intends to Award Hyundai Engineering Power-Plant Contract

By Kwanwoo Jun



Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (000720.SE) on Monday said that Georgia's power-plant project organizer intended to award it a 388.60 billion won ($333.9 million) contract.

The South Korean company said it had received a notification of intent from JSC Nenskra Hydro. It plans to join the building of a 280-megawat hydropower plant, if the contract is formally signed.

Hyundai Engineering said its construction would account for 45% of the power-plant project in the northwestern part of the Eurasian country. Shares are up 0.7% at KRW44,400.

