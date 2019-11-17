Hyundai Engineering nstruction : Georgia's JSC Nenskra Hydro Intends to Award Hyundai Engineering Power-Plant Contract

Log in
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.

(A000720)
11/17/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (000720.SE) on Monday said that Georgia's power-plant project organizer intended to award it a 388.60 billion won ($333.9 million) contract.

The South Korean company said it had received a notification of intent from JSC Nenskra Hydro. It plans to join the building of a 280-megawat hydropower plant, if the contract is formally signed.

Hyundai Engineering said its construction would account for 45% of the power-plant project in the northwestern part of the Eurasian country. Shares are up 0.7% at KRW44,400.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 053 B
EBIT 2019 948 B
Net income 2019 527 B
Finance 2019 2 333 B
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 9,21x
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales2019 288x
EV / Sales2020 275x
Capitalization 4 911 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 58 640,74  KRW
Last Close Price 44 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong-Wook Park President, Chief Executive Director & Director
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Kwang-Pyung Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seok-Hong Lee Senior MD, Head-Research & Development Center
Jong-Won Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.4 220
VINCI41.70%62 689
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.58%29 653
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-4.53%26 998
FERROVIAL47.67%21 191
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.89%18 482
