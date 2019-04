Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said in a regulatory filing that it had signed a stake purchase deal with Saudi Aramco for some of its shares in Hyundai Oilbank.

Hyundai said in late January that Aramco planned to invest up to $1.6 billion in Hyundai Oilbank, to expand its foothold in South Korea.

