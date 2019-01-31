Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd    009540   KR7009540006

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD (009540)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Heavy Industries : Deal Between Two Big Shipyards Advances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 02:51am EST

By Costas Paris

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. has made an approach to buy a majority stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. from the state-run Korea Development Bank, people directly involved in the matter said.

A merger between the world's two biggest shipyards has been in the works for about a year, the people said. KDB has repeatedly bailed the ailing yard and has long been eager to unload the DSME stake.

KDB owns 55.7% of DSME and the holding is worth around $2 billion, the people involved said.

"Hyundai Heavy has sent a letter of intent for a controlling stake in DSME," one person said. "KDB will review the matter at a board meeting over the next week or so."

A marriage would create a combined order-book of around 180 ships. New ship orders have been plummeting in recent years on a glut of tonnage in the water and below break-even freight rates. But a growing lineup of orders for liquefied natural-gas carriers and crude-oil tankers last year has helped DSME turn a corner.

South Korea's presidential office this week said Qatar is looking to order around 60 LNG vessels and that Korean yards are vying to win the massive order.

Hyundai Heavy also controls two other yards -- Hyundai Samho and Hyundai Mipo -- with a combined order-book of 154 vessels.

Shipbuilding is one of South Korea's flagship industries, accounting for 7% of the nation's exports and 5% of employment.

Korea's ministry of oceans and fisheries said last April it would look for a new owner for KDB's stake in DSME.

A previous attempt to sell the yard for $5 billion to Korea's Hanwha Group group collapsed in 2009 after Hanwha had trouble raising funds. KDB pumped around $2.6 billion into DSME in 2017 as part of a wide-ranging restructuring.

"DSME still needs to cut its nearly 10,000 workforce by around 1,000 under the previous restructuring plan," a second person involved in the matter said. "The number may be higher if the deal with HHI is agreed."

A senior DSME official, who asked not to be named, said an increase in tanker orders that started in the second half of last year may boost the sale price of the shipyard.

DSME secured orders of 21 LNG carriers last year, compared with only three in 2017, according to marine data provider Vessels Value. It also got firm orders for 21 oil tankers, compared with 13 in 2017.

In all, the yard added $5.7 billion worth of new ship orders last year, according to shipbuilding industry executives.

"We had a lot of problems with canceled orders of mainly offshore oil rigs. But things are certainly getting better on the back of LNG carriers that command a higher profit margin," the DSME official said.

Global shipments of natural gas has been surging over the past five years on rising demand from countries such as Japan, China, South Korea and India. Average daily U.S. natural gas exports more than doubled in the first half of 2018 compared with all of 2017, the year America became a net natural gas exporter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Analysts expect DSME to post an operating profit of $756 million in 2018 compared with $688 million in 2017, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Write to Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES C
03:14aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy to take over rival Daewoo
RE
03:03aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy to take over rival Daewoo
RE
02:51aHYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Deal Between Two Big Shipyards Advances
DJ
01:57aSouth Korea's KDB signs conditional deal with Hyundai Heavy over Daewoo stake..
RE
01/30HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Seeks Majority Stake in Fellow Korean Shipyard DSME
DJ
01/30HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Seeks Majority Stake in Fellow Korean Shipyard DSME
DJ
01/29HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Oilbank gets $1.6 bil. from Aramco
AQ
01/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Saudi Aramco plans to buy up to 19.9% stake in Hyunda..
AQ
01/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Saudi Aramco plans to buy up to 19.9% stake in Hyunda..
AQ
01/28S OIL : Aramco amps up in South Korea with $1.6bn bet on refiner Hyundai Oilbank
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 925 B
EBIT 2018 -310 B
Net income 2018 -330 B
Finance 2018 4,95 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 150,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 10 227 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163 913  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oh-Gap Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hwan-Goo Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah President & Director
Young-Chul Cho Chief Financial Officer
Kook-Hyun Yoo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD9 214
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 837
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD13.60%4 045
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 477
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.67%2 624
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD3.23%2 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.