Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd    009540   KR7009540006

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD (009540)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oilbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 01:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama

SEOUL (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to invest up to $1.6 billion for a nearly 20 percent stake in South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank, expanding its foothold in one of its biggest Asian buyers of crude oil.

Saudi Aramco is already the biggest shareholder in South Korea's No.3 refiner, S-Oil Corp, with a 63.41 percent stake, and the latest deal should help Aramco boost crude oil sales to Hyundai Oilbank, the South's smallest refiner by capacity.

Saudi Aramco's chief executive told Reuters in November that it planned to expand its market share in Asia - including China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia - and Africa.

Saudi Aramco plans to pay 1.8 trillion won for a stake of up to 19.9 percent of Hyundai Oilbank from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, which now owns 91.13 percent of Hyundai Oilbank.

"Saudi Aramco seems to be boosting investments in downstream projects ahead of an initial public offering," said Lee Dong-wook, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in early January that the state oil giant will be listed by 2021.

Saudi Arabia is the top crude oil supplier to South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest importer.

In 2018, South Korea imported 323.17 million barrels of crude from the kingdom, or 885,408 barrels per day (bpd), according to data from Korea National Oil Corp.

Aramco, the world's largest crude producer, plans to increase investment in refining and petrochemicals in a bid to cut its reliance on crude as demand for oil slows.

Hyundai Oilbank has a total of 650,000 barrels per day of refining capacity in the southwestern city of Daesan and also aims to expand its petrochemical business.

In May last year, it announced plans to build a 2.7 trillion won petrochemical plant with South Korea's Lotte Chemical.

"RECONSIDER" HYUNDAI OILBANK IPO

Saudi Aramco plans to value Hyundai Oilbank at 10 trillion won, or 36,000 won per share, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter said the company plans to offer a discount of 10 percent to Saudi Aramco in a block deal that will require board approval from both firms next month.

Shares of the parent company ended up 3.8 percent after rising as much 6.6 percent. Shares of the country's shipbuilders rallied across the board after Qatar said it plans to order 60 new LNG carriers from unidentified firms, speaking at a summit with South Korea.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said it planned to "reconsider" the stock market listing of the refinery arm after completing the stake sale, possibly this year.

Hyundai Oilbank, which had aimed to list on South Korea's stock exchange in 2018, delayed the plan until this year due to regulatory scrutiny of its balance sheet.

The holding company, which also includes shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, said it would use the funds from the Oilbank deal to invest in new businesses and improve its financial health.

The shipbuilding firm is part of a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and others to build a shipyard on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Darren Schuettler)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP --End-of-day quote.
S OIL CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES C
01:51aSaudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oil..
RE
01:47aSaudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oil..
RE
01/27HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Signs up TMC for Roncador Tankers
AQ
2018Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
RE
2018Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
RE
2018HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. Orders 3 Liquefied Petroleum Ga..
AQ
2018HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : KOTC to build KWD 65m gas carriers
AQ
2018South Korean shipbuilders' lock on LNG tanker market to hold for years
RE
2018HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : receives U.S. cyber security certificate for tanker
AQ
2018Hyundai Construction Equipment and Cummins Develop Electric Powered Mini Exca..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 925 B
EBIT 2018 -310 B
Net income 2018 -330 B
Finance 2018 4,95 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 144,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 9 837 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163 913  KRW
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oh-Gap Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hwan-Goo Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah President & Director
Young-Chul Cho Chief Financial Officer
Kook-Hyun Yoo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD8 805
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 510
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD8.00%3 966
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 315
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.29%2 718
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD5.16%2 516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.