Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, the holding company of shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, currently owns a 91.13 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, which is preparing for a stock market listing.

Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco, is the biggest shareholder of South Korean refiner S-Oil Corp.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)