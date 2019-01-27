Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd    009540   KR7009540006

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD (009540)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Aramco to pay $1.6 billion for stake in South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 09:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama

SEOUL (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to buy a stake of up to 19.9 percent of South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, for 1.8 trillion won ($1.61 billion), driving up shares of the parent 6.6 percent.

South Korea is a major market for Saudi Aramco, the biggest shareholder of its No.3 refiner, S-Oil Corp. The deal should help Aramco boost sales of crude to Hyundai Oilbank, the South's smallest refiner by capacity.

Its parent, which now owns 91.13 percent of Hyundai Oilbank, said it planned to "reconsider" the stock market listing of the refinery arm after completing the stake sale, possibly this year.

Saudi Aramco plans to value Hyundai Oilbank at 10 trillion won, or 36,000 won per share, the parent firm said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter said the company plans to offer a discount of 10 percent to Saudi Aramco in a block deal that will require board approval from both firms.

"Hyundai Heavy is selling the stake at a good price," said Yoon Tae-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, adding that the valuation was higher than the market expected.

Hyundai Oilbank, which had aimed to list on South Korea's stock exchange last year, delayed the plan until this year because of regulatory scrutiny of its balance sheet.

The holding company of shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said it would use the funds from the deal to invest in new businesses and improve its financial health.

The shipbuilder is part of a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and others to build a shipyard on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
S OIL CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES C
11:15pSaudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oil..
RE
09:36pSaudi Aramco to pay $1.6 billion for stake in South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank
RE
06:01aHYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Signs up TMC for Roncador Tankers
AQ
2018Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
RE
2018Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
RE
2018HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. Orders 3 Liquefied Petroleum Ga..
AQ
2018HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : KOTC to build KWD 65m gas carriers
AQ
2018South Korean shipbuilders' lock on LNG tanker market to hold for years
RE
2018HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : receives U.S. cyber security certificate for tanker
AQ
2018Hyundai Construction Equipment and Cummins Develop Electric Powered Mini Exca..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 906 B
EBIT 2018 -317 B
Net income 2018 -318 B
Finance 2018 4,95 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 144,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 9 837 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163 913  KRW
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oh-Gap Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hwan-Goo Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah President & Director
Young-Chul Cho Chief Financial Officer
Kook-Hyun Yoo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD8 805
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 510
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD8.00%3 966
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 315
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.29%2 718
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD5.16%2 516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.