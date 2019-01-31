Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd    009540   KR7009540006

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD (009540)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy eyes stake in rival Daewoo: source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 12:33am EST
Giant cranes of Hyundai Heavy Industries are seen in Ulsan

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Heavy, the world's biggest shipbuilding group, is interested in buying into second-ranked Daewoo, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what could create an entity controlling over 20 percent of the global market.

The move comes as the worldwide shipbuilding sector recovers from a global economic downturn that led to massive losses, widespread job cuts and, in 2017, a $2.6 billion bailout of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd.

State-funded Korea Development Bank (KDB) owns 55.7 percent of Daewoo, and has said it intends to sell the stake and consolidate the country's three biggest shipbuilders - which includes Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd - into two.

The shipbuilding industry accounts for 7 percent of both exports and employment in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

"Hyundai Heavy held talks to buy the Daewoo stake," said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

The person did not provide further details such as stake size, purchase price or which Hyundai Heavy company would bid.

Hyundai Heavy, Daewoo, Samsung Heavy and KDB declined to comment.

Daewoo shares rose as much as 22 percent on Thursday. Those of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd and unit Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell about 5 percent on concern about a high purchase price, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the potential for reduced competition pushed Samsung Heavy shares up almost 7 percent.

Hyundai Heavy has submitted a letter of intent to KDB to buy a stake in Daewoo, online news provider Yonhap Infomax reported on Thursday, citing the government.

KDB's stake was worth 2.16 trillion won ($1.94 billion) as of Wednesday's closing stock price, a valuation analysts regard as high.

Hyundai Heavy's workers' union said it will delay a vote on last year's wage deal in protest of a purchase it says could threaten job security. It said it would be "angered" if the shipbuilder ploughed money into buying another big firm having released workers after reporting losses and shrinking orders.

The holding company is set to raise funds for acquisitions through the sale of part of its stake in refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd to Saudi Aramco for up to 1.8 trillion won.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ju-Min Park and Christopher Cushing)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES C
12:33aSOUTH KOREA SHIPBUILDER HYUNDAI HEAV : source
RE
12:14aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy eyes stake in rival Daewoo - source
RE
01/30HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Seeks Majority Stake in Fellow Korean Shipyard DSME
DJ
01/30HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Seeks Majority Stake in Fellow Korean Shipyard DSME
DJ
01/29HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Oilbank gets $1.6 bil. from Aramco
AQ
01/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Saudi Aramco plans to buy up to 19.9% stake in Hyunda..
AQ
01/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Saudi Aramco plans to buy up to 19.9% stake in Hyunda..
AQ
01/28S OIL : Aramco amps up in South Korea with $1.6bn bet on refiner Hyundai Oilbank
AQ
01/28Aramco amps up in South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on refiner Hyundai Oilban..
RE
01/28Aramco amps up in South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on refiner Hyundai Oilban..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 925 B
EBIT 2018 -310 B
Net income 2018 -330 B
Finance 2018 4,95 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 148,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 10 156 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163 913  KRW
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oh-Gap Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hwan-Goo Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah President & Director
Young-Chul Cho Chief Financial Officer
Kook-Hyun Yoo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD9 100
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 837
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD13.60%4 045
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 477
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.67%2 624
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD3.23%2 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.