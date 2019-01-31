Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd    009540   KR7009540006

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD (009540)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy to take over rival Daewoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 03:03am EST
FILE PHOTO : Giant cranes of Hyundai Heavy Industries are seen in Ulsan

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's biggest shipbuilding group, announced a share swap deal on Thursday to take over second-ranked Daewoo to create an industry heavyweight controlling over 20 percent of the global market.

The move comes as the worldwide shipbuilding sector recovers from a global economic downturn that led to massive losses, widespread job cuts and, in 2017, the $2.6 billion bailout of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd.

State-funded Korea Development Bank (KDB) owns 55.7 percent of Daewoo, and has said it intends to sell the stake and consolidate the country's three biggest shipbuilders - which includes Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd - into two.

The shipbuilding industry accounts for 7 percent of both exports and employment in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

The combination of two of the giant shipbuilders would ease competition and excess capacity, which have depressed ship prices, KDB Chairman Lee Dong-gull said at a news conference.

The deal will "raise the fundamental competitiveness of Daewoo, at a time when the threat from latecomers in China and Singapore is growing," Lee said.

Daewoo will also receive liquidity support of 2.5 trillion won ($2.25 billion) from KDB and Hyundai, Hyundai said in a stock exchange filing.

KDB also said it would approach Samsung Heavy to gauge any interest in taking over Daewoo.

A Samsung Heavy spokesman said it has received a proposal from KDB and that it needs to review the matter.

Daewoo shares rose as much as 22 percent on Thursday, before ending up 2.5 percent. Those of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd and unit Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell about 4 percent on concern about a high purchase price, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy shares ended up 2.5 percent, as investor concerns of it bidding for Daewoo eased.

KDB's stake was worth 2.2 trillion won as of Thursday's closing stock price, a valuation analysts regard as high.

Hyundai Heavy's workers' union said it will delay a vote on last year's wage deal in protest of a purchase it says could threaten job security. It said it would be "angered" if the shipbuilder ploughed money into buying another big firm having released workers after reporting losses and shrinking orders.

KDB's Lee ruled out any job cuts after the combination.

Hyundai's holding company is set to raise funds for acquisitions through the sale of part of its stake in refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd to Saudi Aramco for up to 1.8 trillion won.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park, Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES C
03:14aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy to take over rival Daewoo
RE
03:03aSouth Korea shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy to take over rival Daewoo
RE
02:51aHYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Deal Between Two Big Shipyards Advances
DJ
01:57aSouth Korea's KDB signs conditional deal with Hyundai Heavy over Daewoo stake..
RE
01/30HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Seeks Majority Stake in Fellow Korean Shipyard DSME
DJ
01/30HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Seeks Majority Stake in Fellow Korean Shipyard DSME
DJ
01/29HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Oilbank gets $1.6 bil. from Aramco
AQ
01/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Saudi Aramco plans to buy up to 19.9% stake in Hyunda..
AQ
01/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Saudi Aramco plans to buy up to 19.9% stake in Hyunda..
AQ
01/28S OIL : Aramco amps up in South Korea with $1.6bn bet on refiner Hyundai Oilbank
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 925 B
EBIT 2018 -310 B
Net income 2018 -330 B
Finance 2018 4,95 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 150,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 10 227 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163 913  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oh-Gap Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hwan-Goo Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah President & Director
Young-Chul Cho Chief Financial Officer
Kook-Hyun Yoo Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD9 214
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 837
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD13.60%4 045
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 477
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.67%2 624
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD3.23%2 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.