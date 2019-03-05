Dalton Investments : Issues Letter to Directors of Hyundai Home Shopping

Dalton Investments, an investment management firm with approximately
Dear Directors of Hyundai Home Shopping:
Dalton Investments LLC (“Dalton” or “we”) is a long-term, value-oriented
investment management firm with approximately four billion dollars (US
$4 billion) of assets under management. We are writing in our capacity
as an investment adviser to the funds and accounts under Dalton’s
management that have invested in Hyundai Home Shopping (“Hyundai”) over
the past three years. Our clients and accounts currently own
approximately 2.5% of the outstanding shares of Hyundai. In this letter,
we make several recommendations to Hyundai’s management in order to
improve Hyundai’s shareholder value. We also believe that our views are
consistent with those of many other minority shareholders.
Hyundai has been generating a high level of profits and been in
possession of significant cash; Hyundai appears to be a representative
example of the Korea Discount, where a company’s minority shareholders
have been experiencing mediocre returns despite being long-time
investors. Hyundai’s long-term stock performance has been extremely
disappointing. Since its listing in 2010, its total shareholder return
(share price change + dividends) has been approximately - 17%. This is
stunning: if Hyundai had simply paid out all cumulative net income and
its estimated idle net cash during the same period, the total
shareholder return would have been more than 100 percent (approximately
US $1.4 billion) from dividends alone. At approximately seven times its
2010 earnings, excluding net cash equivalents, Hyundai’s initial market
value at listing date was low. Since then, Hyundai’s core earning power
has increased. Why, then, after eight years, are shareholders not
receiving a better return on their investment? Where did the value go?
The Korea National Pension Service, for example, currently owns
approximately 11% of Hyundai and may have lost as much as $22 million
(-14%) despite holding the shares for the last six years. Similarly,
other minority shareholders that own approximately 50% of Hyundai’s
shares, including approximately 20% by Korean minority shareholders,
have seen only a negligible return on their investment.
In our view, Hyundai’s disappointing performance appears to be primarily
due to poor capital allocation. While the company has created
significant value, this value has not been shared with minority
shareholders. Further, while long-term shareholders have suffered
losses, management has seen its compensation remain stable or increase.
Clearly, there is a lack of alignment of interest between that of
management and that of ALL shareholders.
Since 2012, Hyundai has invested nearly one billion dollars (US $1
billion) in non-core businesses. As demonstrated by Hyundai’s low stock
price, we believe most of these are likely to be mediocre investments,
and the financial market appears to agree with us. This is because
Hyundai appears to have used a flawed approach in its investment
process, targeting a minimum return of only a bank deposit interest
rate. New business projects require a much higher cost of capital.
Indeed, Hyundai seems to have made investment decisions more for the
benefit of Hyundai Department Store Group and its affiliates than for
its own shareholders. It appears that the market also believes that
Hyundai is playing the role of a cash dispenser for Hyundai Department
Store Group.
In addition, Hyundai has returned only trivial amounts to its
shareholders while its core business has been generating an
exceptionally high return, approximately 100%, on capital employed. The
core business has only minimal capital requirements to operate and grow.
If the company has no good investment opportunities, it should return
the capital to shareholders and allow them the opportunity to decide how
to utilize these funds. But Hyundai has chosen to hoard cash: Hyundai’s
estimated average annual total payout ratio (dividends + share
repurchases out of net income) to shareholders from 2010 to 2017 was
only 10% while those of its US peers, Liberty Interactive (“LI,” now
“Qurate Retail”) and Home Shopping Network (“HSN”), were 115% and 121%,
respectively, even while the business environment surrounding home
shopping in the United States seems to have been worse than that in
Korea and even while LI was making two acquisitions of nearly two
billion dollars (US $2 billion) each. (Paying out 100% does not mean the
company is not investing: the income figures already reflect investments
to a certain extent.) LI and HSN have been under the control of John
Malone, one of the most successful capital allocators in the United
States. But, Hyundai seems to have been allocating capital in a very
different manner than Mr. Malone. We are not proposing Hyundai should
not invest; rather, we are merely requesting that Hyundai adopt a more
effective investment approach.
Because of its history of poor capital allocation, Hyundai now is valued
by the market for less than the cash and the equity stakes it holds.
Hyundai’s net cash equivalents and equity stakes are approximately 30%
greater than its market value; the market obviously now expects Hyundai
to destroy rather than create economic value. We estimate Hyundai is
worth two and a half times (2.5x) its current market price and is valued
at a price to book ratio of 0.8x. Given this disparity between price and
intrinsic value, the company should immediately use its cash to
repurchase and cancel the repurchased shares.
To improve Hyundai’s capital allocation and shareholder value, we
recommend the following steps be taken:
-
Buyback and cancel shares (preferred) and/or increase dividends;
-
$200 million and $165 million one-off for Hyundai and its de facto
subsidiary Hyundai HCN (“HCN”), respectively – which is
approximately half of each company’s net cash equivalents
-
Even if Hyundai pays out approximately $200 million, it is
estimated that Hyundai still would have approximately $200
million of net cash equivalents and that Hyundai annually
would generate approximately $180 million of operating cash
flow
-
Even if HCN pays out approximately $165 million, it is
estimated that HCN still would have approximately $165 million
of net cash equivalents and that HCN annually would generate
approximately $85 million of operating cash flow
-
Hyundai is the largest shareholder of HCN with an
approximately 38% ownership, and other Hyundai Department
Store affiliates additionally hold an approximately 30%
ownership
-
If HCN pays out $165 million, it is estimated that Hyundai’s
share of the payout would be approximately $63 million
-
Increase annual, regular total payout ratio to 60-80% for Hyundai
and 80-100% for HCN
-
If the company faces a good investment opportunity that can
create “economic value added” even after already making
significant investments, the company may obtain the necessary
capital through other means, such as the usage of remaining
net cash equivalents, issuance/exchange of stock and/or
capital increase or adopting a temporary and flexible approach
with capital return to shareholders (share repurchase and
cancellation)
-
Pay 40-70% of senior management’s annual compensation in restricted
shares to align interests of management with those of minority
shareholders;
-
Evaluate senior management’s performance primarily based on
“economic value added”;
-
Split and merge companies to unlock value and streamline. (But this
cannot substitute better capital allocations.)
We also are notifying you that, at the upcoming shareholder meeting, we
plan to object to the appointment of the two independent directors and
the two audit committee members proposed by the Board of Directors.
Based on the information that we have gathered, we understand that all
of the 146 voting items presented at Hyundai’s Board of Directors
meetings were approved unanimously by every single attending independent
director. This means that the independent directors did not provide any
constructive objections to the main agenda items, such as Hyundai’s less
convincing investments in non-core businesses and the minimal return to
shareholders, and that the audit committee members failed to play their
roles of checking and auditing. Korea has adopted the “3% rule,”
limiting the voting power of shareholders with more than a 3% share to
3%, designed to allow minority shareholders to exercise some influence
over the appointment of audit committee members. We are planning to
continuously raise our voice as minority shareholders through this 3%
rule.
It is time for change. We believe that we can increase shareholder value
for all investors if our proposals are accepted. We are respectfully
requesting that you now take the initiative for change, in light of the
fact that the minority shareholders have not shared any of the fruit of
the company during the past eight years since Hyundai’s listing.
Respectfully submitted,
Dalton Investments
The full version of this letter and its accompanying presentation is
available online at www.improvekorea.com.
About Dalton Investments
Dalton Investments LLC is a value-focused investment management firm
with expertise in Asia equities, global equities and fixed income.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, with a subsidiary office in Tokyo, Dalton
manages $3.8 billion (November 30, 2018) in actively managed long-only
and long/short strategies for pensions, endowments, foundations,
financial institutions and family offices.
