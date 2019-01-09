Log in
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.
Hyundai MOBIS : Lights a Path to Reducing Accidents Involving Autonomous Vehicles

01/09/2019

  • MOBIS lighting technology communicates with nearby pedestrians and vehicles through multiple “Lighting Zones” that utilize LED, digital boards, headlamp projection and sound
  • Communication Lighting integrates with MOBIS’ AADB technology, making mobility safer today and tomorrow, as these innovations become more-widely adopted
  • The global supplier’s focus on safety will help bring the benefits of autonomous driving to market quicker by decreasing accidents involving the testing of autonomous technology

Hyundai MOBIS (KRX:012330) showcased the latest Communication Lighting concept at CES® in January 2019. Communication Lighting uses an “Indicating Lighting Zone” to indicate when an autonomous vehicle is operating in self-driving mode. The concept also includes a “Communication Lighting Zone” that uses LED, digital boards, headlamp projection and sound to communicate with nearby pedestrians and vehicles during various driving scenarios—ensuring safer cohabitation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005275/en/

Hyundai MOBIS showcased the latest Communication Lighting concept at CES 2019. Communication Lightin ...

Hyundai MOBIS showcased the latest Communication Lighting concept at CES 2019. Communication Lighting uses an "Indicating Lighting Zone" to indicate when an autonomous vehicle is operating in self-driving mode. The concept also includes a "Communication Lighting Zone" that uses LED, digital boards, headlamp projection and sound to communicate with nearby pedestrians and vehicles during various driving scenarios--ensuring safer cohabitation. Autonomous vehicles outfitted with Communication Lighting can detect a pedestrian from more than 450 feet away. Upon detection, headlamps being projecting a bright red warning symbol indicating that is unsafe to motion across the self-driving vehicle. In addition to the Communication Lighting Experience Zone, Hyundai MOBIS' new technologies in autonomous driving, Infotainment System and eco-friendly solutions are on display at CES 2019 at Booth 3931 in the North Hall of the LVCC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyundai MOBIS developed the concept to reduce the number of accidents related to the development and testing of autonomous vehicle technology, such as the fatal accident that occurred in mid-March 2018 involving an autonomous test car and a woman walking across the street.

Autonomous vehicles outfitted with Communication Lighting can detect a pedestrian from more than 450 feet away. Upon detection, headlamps being projecting a bright red warning symbol indicating that is unsafe to motion across the self-driving vehicle.

When the vehicle reaches a complete stop, headlamps project a crosswalk symbol onto the ground to indicate to nearby pedestrians that it is safe to proceed.

As pedestrians clear the path of the vehicle, LED boards begin signaling when the vehicle is about to resume motion by counting down—similar to traditional crossing signs used today—while showing directional arrows that indicate the direction the vehicle intends to move.

Communication Lighting can integrate with MOBIS’ Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) enabled Adaptive Drive Beam (ABD) technology, or AADB—a headlamp innovation announced earlier this year. The integrated solution offers a more responsive self-dimming headlamp due to increased object detection and processing capabilities, with vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-pedestrian interaction.

As OEMs, suppliers and technology companies race to bring higher levels of autonomy to market, the conversation continues to be centered around the safety, complexity, infrastructure and governance required for full autonomy. Because Communication Lighting is solely focused on using intelligent lighting solutions to save lives the solution could be introduced in new vehicles across OEMs much more quickly and cost effectively.

“Light has been used as a conduit for communication among vehicles and pedestrians for almost as long as the automobile has existed, so we are excited to lead the evolution of this technology to save lives and offer peace of mind to all that use the road,” said Mirco Goetz, director of lamp engineering, Hyundai MOBIS. “Our primary focus on the safe progression to future mobility will enable our industry to continue the advancement of autonomous vehicle technology, while helping to keep pedestrians and drivers out of harm’s way.”

In addition to the Communication Lighting Experience Zone, Hyundai MOBIS is showcasing new technologies in autonomous driving, infotainment and eco-friendly solutions at CES® 2019 at Booth 3931 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center.

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai MOBIS is a global tier-1 automotive supplier. It was established in 1977, and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The corporate philosophy is to become a lifetime partner with technologies for automobiles and people.

Hyundai MOBIS currently employs over 30,000 people. Manufacturing operations are in over 30 locations in 10 countries, including Korea, China, Germany, India, as well as four manufacturing sites in the U.S. located in Alabama, Georgia, Detroit and Toledo, and a Technical Center near Detroit. Products include automotive modules (chassis, cockpit and front-end), brakes, suspensions, airbags, lamps, and automotive electronics. R&D headquarters are in Korea with 4 technical centers worldwide, Germany, China, India, and the U.S.

Hyundai MOBIS has mass-produced a great number of ADAS technologies and green car components. For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 34 942 B
EBIT 2018 2 016 B
Net income 2018 2 033 B
Finance 2018 6 900 B
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 9,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 18 874 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 252 692  KRW
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Deuk Lim President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Bin Han Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Director & Head-Information Technology
Byeong-Joo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.16 817
DENSO CORP6.99%36 270
CONTINENTAL6.29%28 767
APTIV8.84%16 749
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.27%15 548
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.61%10 754
