Hyundai MOBIS : Lights a Path to Reducing Accidents Involving Autonomous Vehicles

Hyundai
MOBIS (KRX:012330) showcased the latest Communication Lighting
concept at CES® in January 2019. Communication Lighting uses
an “Indicating Lighting Zone” to indicate when an autonomous vehicle is
operating in self-driving mode. The concept also includes a
“Communication Lighting Zone” that uses LED, digital boards, headlamp
projection and sound to communicate with nearby pedestrians and vehicles
during various driving scenarios—ensuring safer cohabitation.
Hyundai MOBIS developed the concept to reduce the number of accidents
related to the development and testing of autonomous vehicle technology,
such as the fatal accident that occurred in mid-March 2018 involving an
autonomous test car and a woman walking across the street.
Autonomous vehicles outfitted with Communication Lighting can detect a
pedestrian from more than 450 feet away. Upon detection, headlamps being
projecting a bright red warning symbol indicating that is unsafe to
motion across the self-driving vehicle.
When the vehicle reaches a complete stop, headlamps project a crosswalk
symbol onto the ground to indicate to nearby pedestrians that it is safe
to proceed.
As pedestrians clear the path of the vehicle, LED boards begin signaling
when the vehicle is about to resume motion by counting down—similar to
traditional crossing signs used today—while showing directional arrows
that indicate the direction the vehicle intends to move.
Communication Lighting can integrate with MOBIS’ Advanced Driver Assist
Systems (ADAS) enabled Adaptive Drive Beam (ABD) technology, or AADB—a
headlamp innovation announced earlier this year. The integrated solution
offers a more responsive self-dimming headlamp due to increased object
detection and processing capabilities, with vehicle-to-vehicle, and
vehicle-to-pedestrian interaction.
As OEMs, suppliers and technology companies race to bring higher levels
of autonomy to market, the conversation continues to be centered around
the safety, complexity, infrastructure and governance required for full
autonomy. Because Communication Lighting is solely focused on using
intelligent lighting solutions to save lives the solution could be
introduced in new vehicles across OEMs much more quickly and cost
effectively.
“Light has been used as a conduit for communication among vehicles and
pedestrians for almost as long as the automobile has existed, so we are
excited to lead the evolution of this technology to save lives and offer
peace of mind to all that use the road,” said Mirco Goetz, director of
lamp engineering, Hyundai MOBIS. “Our primary focus on the safe
progression to future mobility will enable our industry to continue the
advancement of autonomous vehicle technology, while helping to keep
pedestrians and drivers out of harm’s way.”
In addition to the Communication Lighting Experience Zone, Hyundai MOBIS
is showcasing new technologies in autonomous driving, infotainment and
eco-friendly solutions at CES® 2019 at Booth 3931 in the
North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center.
About Hyundai MOBIS
Hyundai MOBIS is a global tier-1 automotive supplier. It was established
in 1977, and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The corporate philosophy
is to become a lifetime partner with technologies for automobiles and
people.
Hyundai MOBIS currently employs over 30,000 people. Manufacturing
operations are in over 30 locations in 10 countries, including Korea,
China, Germany, India, as well as four manufacturing sites in the U.S.
located in Alabama, Georgia, Detroit and Toledo, and a Technical Center
near Detroit. Products include automotive modules (chassis, cockpit and
front-end), brakes, suspensions, airbags, lamps, and automotive
electronics. R&D headquarters are in Korea with 4 technical centers
worldwide, Germany, China, India, and the U.S.
Hyundai MOBIS has mass-produced a great number of ADAS technologies and
green car components. For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr.
