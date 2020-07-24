Log in
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD

HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD

(A012330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/23
211500 KRW   +0.24%
01:40aHyundai Mobis 2Q Net Profit Fell 64%
DJ
07/21HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD : half-yearly earnings release
07/14Shares of Hyundai Motor jump nearly 8% on Seoul's 'green new deal'
RE
Hyundai Mobis 2Q Net Profit Fell 64%

07/24/2020 | 01:40am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Mobis Co's second-quarter net profit plunged 64% compared with the same period a year earlier as weak global car shipments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the car-parts supplier.

Net profit was 234.70 billion Korean won ($195.3 million), the South Korean company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW224.47 billion.

Second-quarter revenue fell 20% to KRW7.535 trillion, while operating profit dropped 73% to KRW168.74 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 15600 End-of-day quote.-12.85%
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 0.24% 211500 End-of-day quote.-17.38%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 5.06% 124500 End-of-day quote.3.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 35 616 B 29,7 B 29,7 B
Net income 2020 1 766 B 1,47 B 1,47 B
Net cash 2020 6 851 B 5,71 B 5,71 B
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 19 762 B 16 466 M 16 462 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 555x
Nbr of Employees 7 085
Free-Float 67,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 245 730,77 KRW
Last Close Price 211 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eui-Sun Chung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-Guk Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hyung-Geun Bae Director & Head-Finance
Sung-Hwan Cho Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.38%16 466
DENSO CORPORATION-17.28%29 707
APTIV PLC-13.31%22 336
CONTINENTAL AG-20.46%20 726
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.7.18%18 995
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.03%14 334
