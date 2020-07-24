Hyundai Mobis 2Q Net Profit Fell 64%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Hyundai Mobis Co's second-quarter net profit plunged 64% compared with the same period a year earlier as weak global car shipments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the car-parts supplier.

Net profit was 234.70 billion Korean won ($195.3 million), the South Korean company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW224.47 billion.

Second-quarter revenue fell 20% to KRW7.535 trillion, while operating profit dropped 73% to KRW168.74 billion.

