Hyundai Mobis : Accelerates Global Open Collaboration with Strategic Investment

Hyundai
Mobis (KRX:012330) is accelerating for a full-scale collaboration
with promising high-tech companies to become a global technology leader
by reinforcing its competence in core technologies for future automotive
vehicles.
Hyundai Mobis announced on March 13 to push ahead equity investment to
build a strategic partnership with China’s Deep Glint, which has key
technologies regarding object recognition and behavior pattern analysis
utilizing artificial intelligence. The investment is valued at USD 5
million.
Deep Glint is one of the leading Chinese startups in computer vision
technology utilizing artificial intelligence. The company is known for
its world-class technology in recognizing and analyzing facial, body,
and behavior patterns of individuals. The AI-based object recognition
and analysis system of Deep Glint is known to be quick and accurate
enough to correctly recognize a face of a target person among 1 billion
people from a distance of 50m, within 1 second.
This equity investment is to secure in-vehicle facial recognition and
behavior pattern analysis technology based on deep learning and an
advanced artificial intelligence technology. Through this, Hyundai Mobis
is planning to provide personalized connected service of controlling
automated selection of music or lighting that best suit the driver and
passengers’ needs, which AI identified through recognizing facial
expressions. It is expected for vehicle passengers to have new mobility
experience as Hyundai Mobis combines its vehicle infotainment
technologies with facial recognition and behavior analysis technology of
Deep Glint.
The technical cooperation between Hyundai Mobis and Deep Glint is
expected to be carried out in such areas as vehicle security
authentication, driver status monitoring and an in-vehicle virtual
assistant.
Vehicle authentication uses facial recognition technology to
authenticate the driver. If a driver is identified, the door of the
vehicle will be opened or it will start. As more and more electronic
devices in vehicle are being integrated, interest over vehicle security
against hacking smart keys or even worse the whole security system
arises. For this reason, the industry is devoting to introducing
technologies of using multiple authentication methods, such as
fingerprint recognition coupled with near field communication (NFC). If
individual’s biometrics are added under security authentication process,
which Hyundai Mobis can achieve with Deep Glint, security will be much
enhanced compared to replying only on physical devices.
If in-vehicle cameras are used to recognize facial expressions of a
driver, condition of he or she could be monitored. This would enable
vehicle system to watch over situation and intervene at proper time if
needed; driver will be able to get an alert when he or she dozes off
while driving, or in a medical emergency situations. In such serious
situations, vehicle security system will notice and give out proper
alerts ahead to drivers or passengers.
Another area in which high-performance object recognition technology can
be used, is reading emotions of driver and serving as a virtual personal
assistant. Hyundai Mobis is planning to fully leverage the facial and
behavior recognition and analysis system of Deep Glint to expand the
tech cooperation to areas of V2X. Playing pleasant music and provide
calming lighting for driver who seems to be tired could be an example.
Hyundai Mobis is planning on active and progressive invest in startups
in areas of autonomous driving sensors, camera/radar/Lidar sensor
fusion, battery cells, and fuel cells in order to quickly secure core
future vehicle technologies by 2021.
