Hyundai Mobis : Develops South Korea's First Camera Monitor System

- Hyundai Mobis has succeeded in developing a camera monitoring system, poised to replace the side-view mirror with a set of cameras and monitors… Ensuring improved safety, efficiency, and design

... The cameras’ field of view more than twice that of the side-view mirror, enabling safe driving without blind spots

... Reduced noise thanks to less protruding areas, enabling enhancement of fuel economy and innovative design

- Three high-performance camera sensors help achieve stable autonomous driving

- All-out effort made to verify reliability, ensuring normal function in bad weather

The side-view mirror, which has been obstructing drivers from parking in narrow parking spaces, will be moving inside cars. Plus, the provision of a field of view significantly wider than the existing one and enablement of even more innovative design through the use of the space that used to house the side-view mirror are a bonus.

Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330), which is working feverishly to develop key components for future automobiles, announced that it had developed South Korea’s first camera monitor system, a future side-view mirror that offers the trifecta of stability, efficiency, and design at the same time.

A camera monitor system is a device that monitors the driving behavior of cars coming from the posterolateral direction and displays the obtained information on monitors located inside your car based on camera sensors installed in the place of the side-view mirror. Not only does this technology increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots through provision of a wider field of view, but it also enables innovative changes to your car’s exterior design through the application of various types of cameras.

The camera sensors’ field of view is about 35˚, which is more than twice that of the regular side-view mirror, around 17°. Therefore, the driver can drive safely without having to check blind spots by turning their head.

Because monitors, a type of display device, are installed inside your car, a camera monitor system results in almost no protruding areas. This makes it possible to eliminate unexpected noises such as wind noise caused by the side-view mirror, and it also reduces air resistance, thereby improving fuel economy as well.

The Camera Monitoring System (CMS) developed by Hyundai Mobis is designed to replace the side mirrors on both sides as well as the rear-view mirror, and therefore, it has stronger product competitiveness. The camera sensors, located on the left and right sides of the vehicle and under the rear shark fin antenna, recognize the rear and posterolateral driving environments and display them in real-time on monitors located inside the vehicle.

The system's monitors are installed on the side of the steering wheel, above the right vent in front of the passenger seat, and on the spot where the rear-view mirror used to be. The monitors on both sides each provide an intuitive and clear image without distortions on a large screen compared to the side-view mirror. In addition, in the camera monitor system, the rear driving environment is displayed through a monitor in the shape of the rear-view mirror, and the monitor can also be changed into a mirror when necessary.

As the system is an important safety technology that monitors a car's posterolateral driving environment, Hyundai Mobis has put special effort into verifying its reliability so that it can function normally even under severe conditions such as bad weather. Through that, Hyundai Mobis has secured a degree of reliability for the system sufficient enough for the driver to view the driving situation more clearly than with the naked eye in bad weather such as heavy rain or snow. In addition, Hyundai Mobis’s CMS has also satisfied all applicable laws and regulatory standards through testing by an authorized certification body.

