Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.    012330   KR7012330007

HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.

(012330)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Mobis : Develops South Korea's First Camera Monitor System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

- Hyundai Mobis has succeeded in developing a camera monitoring system, poised to replace the side-view mirror with a set of cameras and monitors… Ensuring improved safety, efficiency, and design

... The cameras’ field of view more than twice that of the side-view mirror, enabling safe driving without blind spots

... Reduced noise thanks to less protruding areas, enabling enhancement of fuel economy and innovative design

- Three high-performance camera sensors help achieve stable autonomous driving

- All-out effort made to verify reliability, ensuring normal function in bad weather

The side-view mirror, which has been obstructing drivers from parking in narrow parking spaces, will be moving inside cars. Plus, the provision of a field of view significantly wider than the existing one and enablement of even more innovative design through the use of the space that used to house the side-view mirror are a bonus.

Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330), which is working feverishly to develop key components for future automobiles, announced that it had developed South Korea’s first camera monitor system, a future side-view mirror that offers the trifecta of stability, efficiency, and design at the same time.

A camera monitor system is a device that monitors the driving behavior of cars coming from the posterolateral direction and displays the obtained information on monitors located inside your car based on camera sensors installed in the place of the side-view mirror. Not only does this technology increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots through provision of a wider field of view, but it also enables innovative changes to your car’s exterior design through the application of various types of cameras.

The camera sensors’ field of view is about 35˚, which is more than twice that of the regular side-view mirror, around 17°. Therefore, the driver can drive safely without having to check blind spots by turning their head.

Because monitors, a type of display device, are installed inside your car, a camera monitor system results in almost no protruding areas. This makes it possible to eliminate unexpected noises such as wind noise caused by the side-view mirror, and it also reduces air resistance, thereby improving fuel economy as well.

The Camera Monitoring System (CMS) developed by Hyundai Mobis is designed to replace the side mirrors on both sides as well as the rear-view mirror, and therefore, it has stronger product competitiveness. The camera sensors, located on the left and right sides of the vehicle and under the rear shark fin antenna, recognize the rear and posterolateral driving environments and display them in real-time on monitors located inside the vehicle.

The system's monitors are installed on the side of the steering wheel, above the right vent in front of the passenger seat, and on the spot where the rear-view mirror used to be. The monitors on both sides each provide an intuitive and clear image without distortions on a large screen compared to the side-view mirror. In addition, in the camera monitor system, the rear driving environment is displayed through a monitor in the shape of the rear-view mirror, and the monitor can also be changed into a mirror when necessary.

As the system is an important safety technology that monitors a car's posterolateral driving environment, Hyundai Mobis has put special effort into verifying its reliability so that it can function normally even under severe conditions such as bad weather. Through that, Hyundai Mobis has secured a degree of reliability for the system sufficient enough for the driver to view the driving situation more clearly than with the naked eye in bad weather such as heavy rain or snow. In addition, Hyundai Mobis’s CMS has also satisfied all applicable laws and regulatory standards through testing by an authorized certification body.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.
11:22pHYUNDAI MOBIS : Develops South Korea's First Camera Monitor System
BU
07/24HYUNDAI MOBIS : Net Profit Rises 16.6% in 2Q on Higher Sales
DJ
07/16HYUNDAI MOBIS : Develops Driver State Warning System Monitoring Driver's Gaze Di..
BU
06/27HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/21HYUNDAI MOBIS : to open hydrogen refueling station for free
AQ
06/21Hyundai Glovis sets up US land transport subsidy
AQ
06/20HYUNDAI MOBIS : Joins Hands with Krell Industries to Expand into Car Audio Marke..
AQ
06/07HYUNDAI MOBIS : Expands Its Global Base for Open Innovation
BU
05/15HYUNDAI MOBIS : 'Auto fuel cells to supply power for buildings, trains, drones'
AQ
05/07HYUNDAI MOBIS : MIT team up for future tech
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 37 254 B
EBIT 2019 2 341 B
Net income 2019 2 395 B
Finance 2019 8 329 B
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
EV / Sales2019 607x
EV / Sales2020 578x
Capitalization 22 617 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 277 076,92  KRW
Last Close Price 242 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Deuk Lim President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Bin Han Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Director & Head-Information Technology
Byeong-Joo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.19 345
DENSO CORP-0.48%34 233
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%34 233
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%28 516
APTIV33.83%21 246
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.57%15 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group