Hyundai Mobis : Entering into an MOU with Yandex in Russia

… Mobis will leverage know-how of Yandex, No. 1 in mobility service in
Russia, to establish a bridgehead for advancing into the future mobility
market
… Yandex will engage in non-stop development of autonomous driving
technology, relying on Mobis to provide the core automotive parts
technologies
Hyundai
Mobis (KRX:012330), which is reinforcing open collaborative
relationships to preemptively secure future vehicle technologies, has
joined hands with an IT company to develop an autonomous driving
platform.
On March 20th, Hyundai Mobis announced that it has entered into an MOU
for joint development of an AI-based autonomous driving platform with
Yandex, one of the Europe’s largest Internet companies that build
intelligent products and services powered by machine learning.
The essence of the MOU is to jointly develop an AI-based fully
autonomous vehicle platform and to provide unmanned mobility services
like robotaxis. Starting with this cooperation, the two companies
anticipate to expand the scope of the mutual cooperation to include
artificial intelligence technologies for voice and video recognition, as
well as infotainment technologies. It is the first time that Hyundai
Mobis has signed an MOU with a global IT company.
Key executives of the two companies, including Chung Kook Park, CEO of
Hyundai Mobis, and Arkady Volozh, CEO of Yandex, attended the signing
ceremony held at Hyundai Mobis Tech Center in Yongin, South Korea.
“At a time when companies are actively collaborating with companies in
different industries to secure autonomous driving technologies, it is an
honor to be able to come together with Yandex which has strengths in
AI-based autonomous vehicle algorithms,” said Chung Kook Park, CEO of
Hyundai Mobis, at the signing ceremony. “We will maintain a close
cooperative system and exert an all-out effort in the form of
enterprise-wide support so that the alliance between the companies can
truly prosper.”
“Our self-driving technologies are unique and have already proven their
scalability. Yandex’s self-driving cars have been successfully driving
on the streets of Moscow, Tel Aviv and Las Vegas, which means the fleet
can be expanded to drive anywhere.” said Arkady Volozh, CEO of Yandex.
“It took us just two years to go from the first basic tests to a
full-fledged public robotaxi service. Now, thanks to agreement with
Hyundai Mobis, we will be able to move even faster.”
The driving platform will be configured by Hyundai Mobis by installing
autonomous driving sensors and developing vehicle control software.
Yandex will integrate their AI-based autonomous driving software in this
platform and will perform extensive tests. The co-developed platform
will be deployed in the newest generation of Hyundai Sonata, which will
serve as robotaxi. The size of the fleet will be increased to up to 100
vehicles and the services will be available throughout Russia and other
countries where Yandex is licensed to operate autonomous vehicles.
The two companies expect that this cooperation will maximize synergy
effects, from the accelerated development of a stable, fully autonomous
vehicle platform to the launch of high-quality mobility services. They
both believe the MOU will build a win-win strategic collaboration
relationship.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005973/en/