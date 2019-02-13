Hyundai Mobis : Introducing a Pollution-less Power Generation System Utilizing Hydrogen Vehicles!

Hyundai
Mobis (KRX:012330) sought to leverage hydrogen fuel cell modules,
which were applied to hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, to introduce
the hydrogen power generation system that supplies power to buildings.
It is the first in the world to produce the core parts of hydrogen fuel
cell electric vehicles in a dedicated factory. The company applied its
own technology to power generation systems, thus drawing a great deal of
attention to its innovative spirit.
On February 13, Hyundai Mobis announced that it implemented the
‘emergency hydrogen power generation system’ in its hydrogen fuel cell
plant in Chungju, Korea, and began to operate it on a pilot basis.
This emergency hydrogen power generator will be used as emergency power
during power failures of the plant, and as auxiliary power during
seasonal peak times. Generated hydrogen will act as part of the
electricity used to operate the hydrogen vehicle parts plant.
For the emergency hydrogen power generation system, the hydrogen fuel
cell modules being used in Nexo, the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle
that is currently mass-produced, were directly applied. The company
connected 5 hydrogen fuel cells for vehicles to form a power generation
system with a maximum capacity of 450kW. It corresponds to about 7% of
the total power consumption of the Chungju Plant and can be used in
emergencies or during peak time.
Hyundai Mobis applied the fuel cell modules of hydrogen fuel cell
electric vehicles as is, and separately developed the parallel
controller, thermal management system and uninterruptible power supply
system (UPS), necessary for the power generator.
This hydrogen power generation system has many benefits, such as
quantity control, safety, high energy efficiency, no pollution and low
noise.
To begin with, the biggest advantage is the ability to control the
number of fuel cell modules necessary for generating electricity. As
many fuel cell modules as necessary can be connected according to the
required emergency power and auxiliary power which varies depending on
the size of the building.
Also, as the individual components of the hydrogen fuel cell module are
designed to be combustion-proof, and the automatic hydrogen detection
and external exhaust system are operating, there are no safety concerns.
The power generation system using hydrogen fuel cells features great
advantages, including high energy efficiency, no pollution and low
noise. As the infrastructure for hydrogen production and utilization is
not adequate, the installation cost is high, but if the use of hydrogen
energy is invigorated, Hyundai Mobis is expected to also offer price
competitiveness.
Starting with the pilot operation in the Chungju Plant, Hyundai Mobis is
planning to install more emergency hydrogen power generation systems in
other production bases at home and abroad.
“The Chungju Plant emergency hydrogen power generation system is the
first step in using the core hydrogen vehicle technology to produce
hydrogen,” said Vice President Byung-ki Ahn, head of the electrification
business division of Hyundai Mobis. “The hydrogen fuel cell modules for
vehicles can be used not only in power generation, but also in various
other business areas like hydrogen-powered trains or ships, drones and
construction equipment.”
