Hyundai Mobis: Last Year Key Components Exceeded the Biggest Overseas Order Volume of ‘1.9 Trillion KRW ($1.7 Billion)'

Hyundai
Mobis (KRX:012330) broke the record of overseas orders for its core
parts thanks to its competitiveness in future car technologies.
On January 22, Hyundai Mobis announced that it won contracts for core
automotive parts worth $1.7 billion (about KRW 1.9 trillion) from
overseas automakers last year. Only high-tech core parts, excluding
modular products of large assembly units were aggregated. The figure
increased by more than 40% over the previous year, resulting in the
largest order volume ever. The orders that Hyundai Mobis received in
2015 amounted to $500 million, $1 billion in 2016 and $1.2 billion in
2017 from overseas markets, thus ensuring annual growth.
The largest overseas orders it received last year were led by ‘its
core future-car technologies’ and ‘orders from overseas electric
vehicle companies.’
• State-of-the-art future car technologies fueled the
expansion of overseas orders
Last year, Hyundai Mobis received a large order volume from overseas
markets for its advanced parts possessing outstanding future car
technological competitiveness.
Hyundai Mobis signed a contract for the supply of the ‘next-generation
lateral radar (79GHz)’ to a North American company. As this radar can
capably identify objects, it is deemed to be a highly advanced component
that extends the sensing coverage of autonomous vehicles.
Its high-tech future technologies such as the ‘steering wheel mounted
display’ and the ‘automotive smart lamp’ also won contracts from
overseas companies. These products help facilitate the innovative
communication between automobiles and users. Currently, Hyundai Mobis is
the first in the world to start mass produce these products to fill the
orders.
The ‘steering wheel mounted display’ is a future-oriented technology
that helps communication between the driver and the vehicle by applying
the information display and the tablet for controlling the vehicle to
the steering wheel. The ‘smart lamp’ is a technology for expressing
light patterns from a certain area of the vehicle. It provides a
function that not only informs about the outside of the car, such as the
electric vehicle’s charge state, but also enhances the design
sensibility.
Core parts like the ‘electronic power steering system’ and the ‘airbag
controller’ were also included in the product portfolios which were
ordered by overseas companies last year. As the motor output of Hyundai
Mobis’ ‘electronic power steering system’ is more than 40% greater than
products of overseas competitors, it can maintain stable steering
performance even in extreme handling. The ‘airbag controller’ is a
product for which Hyundai Mobis became the first in the world to obtain
the functional safety certification for electronic parts (ISO 26262).
• Orders from overseas electric vehicle companies in the US, Europe
and China, etc. greatly increased
Last year, Hyundai Mobis received a great deal of attention from
overseas electric vehicle companies in North America, Europe and China,
etc. resulting in the greatest ever order volume received from overseas
markets. The company received orders for advanced parts, worth close to
$1 billion, 60% of its total overseas orders, from electric vehicle
companies. Its orders increased a massive 60 times just three years
after the company first received orders worth $15 million from overseas
electric vehicle companies in 2016.
Hyundai Mobis is planning to continuously increase orders for
high-value-added electronic parts this year as well. The percentage of
overseas contracts of Hyundai Mobis, largely composed of electronic
parts, was 17% in 2016 and 30% in 2017. Last year, it exceeded 50%,
signaling that its overseas orders are sharply on the rise. The major
ordered items are quickly diversifying to include connectivity products,
such as advanced driver assistance systems and infotainment systems,
including radars, etc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005496/en/