Hyundai Mobis : Net Profit Rises 16.6% in 2Q on Higher Sales

By Yifan Wang

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (012330.SE) said its second-quarter net profit rose 16.6% on year, supported by increased automobile and electrification component sales.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 644.55 billion Korean won ($546.3 million), up from KRW552.86 billion in the same period a year earlier, the South Korean maker of automotive parts and components said Wednesday.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 18.1% at KRW627.25 billion, while revenue came in 6.5% higher at KRW9.462 trillion.

