HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.

HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.

(012330)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Mobis : Net Profit Rises 16.6% in 2Q on Higher Sales

0
07/24/2019 | 04:31am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (012330.SE) said its second-quarter net profit rose 16.6% on year, supported by increased automobile and electrification component sales.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 644.55 billion Korean won ($546.3 million), up from KRW552.86 billion in the same period a year earlier, the South Korean maker of automotive parts and components said Wednesday.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 18.1% at KRW627.25 billion, while revenue came in 6.5% higher at KRW9.462 trillion.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 36 971 B
EBIT 2019 2 240 B
Net income 2019 2 322 B
Finance 2019 8 483 B
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
EV / Sales2019 588x
EV / Sales2020 561x
Capitalization 21 731 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 261 653,85  KRW
Last Close Price 233 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Deuk Lim President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Bin Han Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Director & Head-Information Technology
Byeong-Joo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.18 431
DENSO CORP1.68%34 435
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%34 435
CONTINENTAL AG7.43%27 264
APTIV30.08%20 650
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.1.57%15 265
