Activist Investor Elliott Escalates Campaign Against Hyundai Motor

09/07/2018 | 06:18am CEST

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL--U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp. stepped up a campaign against South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, laying the groundwork for what could be a public battle over corporate reform at South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

On Friday, a Hong Kong-based unit of the New York hedge fund released letters that it sent to three Hyundai affiliates last month in which it recommended a restructuring plan for the South Korean auto maker, along with proposals that it said would boost shareholder returns.

The release of the letters comes about three months after the South Korean company called off a corporate restructuring plan of its own after Elliott voiced opposition to it, saying it would hurt shareholders of auto-parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co.

Elliott owns shares in Hyundai Mobis, flagship car maker Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. It owns more than $1 billion worth of shares in the three companies.

As of Aug. 13, Elliott said it held 2.6% of Hyundai Mobis' outstanding common shares, making it the company's third-largest outside shareholder.

Hyundai Motor Group, which has more than 50 affiliates, is South Korea's second-largest conglomerate after Samsung.

In March, Hyundai Motor announced a series of actions to tidy up its convoluted structure, in line with South Korean regulatory guidelines aimed at making ownership of the country's conglomerates more transparent.

Hyundai's plan hinged on Hyundai Mobis selling its module and after-service parts businesses to another affiliate, shipping and logistics company Hyundai Glovis Co. At the time, the conglomerate said the move would help to break down Hyundai's circular shareholding structures, in which one affiliate holds stakes in other affiliates that in turn own stakes in the original company.

Investors and analysts widely regarded the proposal as a move to strengthen the shareholding position of Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent, 47-year-old Chung Eui-sun.

In an Elliott letter released Friday, the activist fund proposed splitting Hyundai Mobis into its module and auto-parts businesses and its after-sale service business, and then merging the divided parts with Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Motor, respectively.

It also called for Hyundai Motor to purchase shares from Kia and the Chung family to simplify the conglomerate's structure and proposed that the company establish a restructuring-review committee that would allow investors to share ideas with Hyundai.

In a statement Friday, Hyundai Motor said it "hopes to share our thoughts on how to improve shareholder value with all our shareholders in due course," adding that it couldn't share confidential information about the company and its businesses to only a portion of its shareholders. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the letters.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
