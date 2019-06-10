Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Motor Co    005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aurora partners with Fiat Chrysler over self-driving tech

06/10/2019 | 12:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Self-driving car software startup Aurora said on Sunday it would partner with Fiat Chrysler to build autonomous platforms for commercial vehicles, the latest collaboration with an automaker for the fast-growing Silicon Valley company.

The deal with one of the Big Three will expand Aurora's scope, "allowing us to offer a variety of solutions to strategic customers in logistics, transit and other use cases," the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a brief statement.

Besides for ride hailing fleets, automakers and others are interested in self-driving technology for commercial applications, such as delivery vans.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Aurora already has partnerships with Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Co and China's Byton to develop and test self-driving systems for a range of applications for automakers, fleet owners and others.

The company is among dozens of startups, automakers and large technology companies working on self-driving car systems, eager to capitalize on a sea change in the transportation industry brought by developments in machine learning.

Fiat Chrysler has an existing partnership with Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving unit, in which it supplies Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans for Waymo's driverless fleet, which is currently in operation in Arizona.

In February, Aurora said it had raised $530 million (£416.5 million) in new funding.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.34% 11.67 End-of-day quote.-7.98%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN 0.03% 141.88 Delayed Quote.2.13%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 101 731 B
EBIT 2019 3 883 B
Net income 2019 3 555 B
Debt 2019 52 714 B
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
P/E ratio 2020 8,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 35 216 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 155 760  KRW
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO29 537
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.60%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.13%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.69%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.10%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
