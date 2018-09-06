Hyundai Motor : August 2018 Sales Results

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : August 2018 Sales Results
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
|
Category
(units)
|
August
2018
|
July
2018
|
MoM % Change
|
August
2017
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
58,582
|
60,367
|
-3.0
|
54,560
|
7.4
|
Overseas
|
325,861
|
286,498
|
13.7
|
297,518
|
9.5
|
Total
|
384,443
|
346,865
|
10.8
|
352,078
|
9.2
*Year-To-Date Sales
|
Category
(units)
|
August
2018
|
August
2017
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
473,310
|
458,957
|
3.1
|
Overseas
|
2,499,508
|
2,401,100
|
4.1
|
Total
|
2,972,818
|
2,860,057
|
3.9
2. Others:
- The above sales units exclude CKD exports.
- The above overseas sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)
