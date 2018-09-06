Log in
Hyundai Motor : August 2018 Sales Results

09/06/2018 | 10:42am CEST

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : August 2018 Sales Results

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category

(units)

August

2018

July

2018

MoM % Change

August

2017

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

58,582

60,367

-3.0

54,560

7.4

Overseas

325,861

286,498

13.7

297,518

9.5

Total

384,443

346,865

10.8

352,078

9.2

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

(units)

August

2018

August

2017

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

473,310

458,957

3.1

Overseas

2,499,508

2,401,100

4.1

Total

2,972,818

2,860,057

3.9

2. Others:

- The above sales units exclude CKD exports.

- The above overseas sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:41:03 UTC
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 97 186 B
EBIT 2018 4 032 B
Net income 2018 3 535 B
Debt 2018 40 641 B
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 9,66
P/E ratio 2019 7,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 32 836 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 161 914  KRW
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Woong-Cheol Yang Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO28 906
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.93%198 151
VOLKSWAGEN-18.21%78 448
DAIMLER-23.33%67 204
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.43%61 685
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.88%52 264
