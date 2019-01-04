Log in
Hyundai Motor : December 2018 Sales Results

01/04/2019 | 10:35am CET

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : December 2018 Sales Results

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category

(units)

December

2018

November

2018

MoM % Change

December

2017

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

64,835

64,131

1.1

53,361

21.5

Overseas

345,491

339,237

1.8

355,276

-2.8

Total

410,326

403,368

1.7

408,637

0.4

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

(units)

December

2018

December

2017

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

721,078

688,939

4.7

Overseas

3,865,697

3,817,336

1.3

Total

4,586,775

4,506,275

1.8

2. Others:

- The above sales units exclude CKD exports.

- The above overseas sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:33:01 UTC
