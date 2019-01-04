Hyundai Motor : December 2018 Sales Results

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : December 2018 Sales Results
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
|
Category
(units)
|
December
2018
|
November
2018
|
MoM % Change
|
December
2017
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
64,835
|
64,131
|
1.1
|
53,361
|
21.5
|
Overseas
|
345,491
|
339,237
|
1.8
|
355,276
|
-2.8
|
Total
|
410,326
|
403,368
|
1.7
|
408,637
|
0.4
*Year-To-Date Sales
|
Category
(units)
|
December
2018
|
December
2017
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
721,078
|
688,939
|
4.7
|
Overseas
|
3,865,697
|
3,817,336
|
1.3
|
Total
|
4,586,775
|
4,506,275
|
1.8
2. Others:
- The above sales units exclude CKD exports.
- The above overseas sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:33:01 UTC