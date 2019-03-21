Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Mobis Shareholders Reject U.S. Activist Elliott Management on Dividends, Board Seats

0
03/21/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL--U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group in its latest proxy fight against Asia's family-run businesses.

The battle marks the latest setback for the hedge fund in South Korea, where it scored a victory last year after Hyundai called off a corporate restructuring plan, which Elliott said lacked business rationale and hurt shareholders.

Shareholders at Hyundai Motor Co. and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday rejected Elliott's proposals to return a total of $6.2 billion through one-time dividends, more than four times Hyundai's proposal for the two companies. Hyundai shareholders also sided with the company's nominations for five independent board nominees at the two companies. According to Elliott's November disclosure, it has a 3% stake in Hyundai Motor and a 2.5% stake in Hyundai Mobis.

Hyundai Motor, when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp., is the world's fifth-largest carmaker.

Shares of Hyundai Motor fell 2% after the announcement and Hyundai Mobis shed 1.2%, sharper than the Kospi's 0.2% decline.

--Mary Ryu contributed to this article

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at eun-young.jeong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.45% 2182.36 Real-time Quote.6.90%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 100 542 B
EBIT 2019 3 804 B
Net income 2019 3 460 B
Debt 2019 47 184 B
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
P/E ratio 2020 7,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 31 214 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 142 308  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO27 718
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%198 472
VOLKSWAGEN3.60%84 229
DAIMLER AG12.66%63 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.81%53 447
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.61%52 151
