Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Mobis Shareholders Reject U.S. Activist Elliott Management on Dividends, Board Seats

SEOUL--U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group in its latest proxy fight against Asia's family-run businesses.

The battle marks the latest setback for the hedge fund in South Korea, where it scored a victory last year after Hyundai called off a corporate restructuring plan, which Elliott said lacked business rationale and hurt shareholders.

Shareholders at Hyundai Motor Co. and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday rejected Elliott's proposals to return a total of $6.2 billion through one-time dividends, more than four times Hyundai's proposal for the two companies. Hyundai shareholders also sided with the company's nominations for five independent board nominees at the two companies. According to Elliott's November disclosure, it has a 3% stake in Hyundai Motor and a 2.5% stake in Hyundai Mobis.

Hyundai Motor, when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp., is the world's fifth-largest carmaker.

Shares of Hyundai Motor fell 2% after the announcement and Hyundai Mobis shed 1.2%, sharper than the Kospi's 0.2% decline.

