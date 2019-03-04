Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
Hyundai Motor : Introduces Smartphone-Based Digital Key

03/04/2019 | 02:33pm EST

Hyundai Motor Group on Monday introduced the company's new digital key, a smartphone-based application that allows users to unlock and start their vehicles.

The company said the new digital key allows vehicle settings to be customized, enabling each specific user to set the position of seats, mirrors and steering wheels. It also configures the vehicle's heads-up display, audio and navigation systems.

Up to four people can be authorized to use each digital key.

The new technology will augment Hyundai's conventional smart key and card type key, which will still be provided.

Hyundai said as car sharing becomes more common, the digital key will be enhanced to enable users to pass it along from one driver to another via the smartphone app. The company intends to further enhance the system to enable alarms when the vehicle exceeds a certain speed or when it leaves a specific geographic area.

The new technology will be featured on the 2020 Sonata, which makes its U.S. debut at the New York International Auto Show, Hyundai said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 100 540 B
EBIT 2019 3 805 B
Net income 2019 3 458 B
Debt 2019 46 027 B
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 9,18
P/E ratio 2020 7,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 31 927 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 141 731  KRW
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO28 351
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 207
VOLKSWAGEN10.98%87 457
DAIMLER AG16.05%64 011
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.18%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.73%54 927
