Hyundai Motor : Introduces Smartphone-Based Digital Key

Hyundai Motor Group on Monday introduced the company's new digital key, a smartphone-based application that allows users to unlock and start their vehicles.

The company said the new digital key allows vehicle settings to be customized, enabling each specific user to set the position of seats, mirrors and steering wheels. It also configures the vehicle's heads-up display, audio and navigation systems.

Up to four people can be authorized to use each digital key.

The new technology will augment Hyundai's conventional smart key and card type key, which will still be provided.

Hyundai said as car sharing becomes more common, the digital key will be enhanced to enable users to pass it along from one driver to another via the smartphone app. The company intends to further enhance the system to enable alarms when the vehicle exceeds a certain speed or when it leaves a specific geographic area.

The new technology will be featured on the 2020 Sonata, which makes its U.S. debut at the New York International Auto Show, Hyundai said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com