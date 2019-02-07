Log in
Hyundai Motor : January 2019 Sales Results

02/07/2019 | 05:10am EST

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : January 2019 Sales Results

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category

(units)

January

2019

December

2018

MoM % Change

January

2018

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

60,440

64,835

-6.8

51,426

17.5

Overseas

252,873

347,915

-27.3

287,948

-12.2

Total

313,313

412,750

-24.1

339,374

-7.7

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

(units)

January

2019

January

2018

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

60,440

51,426

17.5

Overseas

252,873

287,948

-12.2

Total

313,313

339,374

-7.7

2.Others:

- The above sales units exclude CKD exports.

- The above overseas sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:09:00 UTC
