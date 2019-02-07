Hyundai Motor : January 2019 Sales Results

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : January 2019 Sales Results
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
|
Category
(units)
|
January
2019
|
December
2018
|
MoM % Change
|
January
2018
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
60,440
|
64,835
|
-6.8
|
51,426
|
17.5
|
Overseas
|
252,873
|
347,915
|
-27.3
|
287,948
|
-12.2
|
Total
|
313,313
|
412,750
|
-24.1
|
339,374
|
-7.7
*Year-To-Date Sales
|
Category
(units)
|
January
2019
|
January
2018
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
60,440
|
51,426
|
17.5
|
Overseas
|
252,873
|
287,948
|
-12.2
|
Total
|
313,313
|
339,374
|
-7.7
2.Others:
- The above sales units exclude CKD exports.
- The above overseas sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)
