Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Motor Co    005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor : Net Profit Rose on Year in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:09am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.'s (005380.SE) second-quarter net profit rose 23% on year, driven mainly by strong sales of its sports utility vehicle models Palisade and Santa Fe, the car company said Monday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 999.30 billion Korean won (US$848.9 million) compared with KRW810.73 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The results missed expectations for KRW1.05 trillion, according to a FactSet-provided consensus forecast.

Revenue during the quarter rose 9.1% on year to KRW26.97 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 30% on year at KRW1.24 trillion.

For the first half, net profit was KRW1.95 billion, while revenue was KRW50.95 trillion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
02:09aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Net Profit Rose on Year in 2Q
DJ
01:41aHYUNDAI MOTOR : second-quarter net profit rises 31.2%, new models boost domestic..
AQ
01:31aHYUNDAI MOTOR : logs biggest profit gain in seven years on currency, new models
RE
01:29aHYUNDAI MOTOR : logs biggest profit gain in 7 years on currency, new models
RE
07/12TOA BERLIN 2019 : Hyundai hosts panel discussion about future mobility
AQ
07/12HYUNDAI HCN : Motor Group transforms R&D Center Structure
AQ
07/12Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11HYUNDAI MOTOR : Juho Suh appointed Vice President and Head of Design Innovation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 102 322 B
EBIT 2019 4 013 B
Net income 2019 3 683 B
Debt 2019 55 746 B
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 9,18x
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales2019 286x
EV / Sales2020 277x
Capitalization 29 204 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 161 222,22  KRW
Last Close Price 134 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO24 877
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.23%186 697
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.03%86 003
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.03%55 998
DAIMLER AG-1.02%54 548
BMW AG ST-5.84%48 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group