Hyundai Motor : Net Profit Rose on Year in 2Q

By Kwanwoo Jun



Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.'s (005380.SE) second-quarter net profit rose 23% on year, driven mainly by strong sales of its sports utility vehicle models Palisade and Santa Fe, the car company said Monday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 999.30 billion Korean won (US$848.9 million) compared with KRW810.73 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The results missed expectations for KRW1.05 trillion, according to a FactSet-provided consensus forecast.

Revenue during the quarter rose 9.1% on year to KRW26.97 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 30% on year at KRW1.24 trillion.

For the first half, net profit was KRW1.95 billion, while revenue was KRW50.95 trillion.

