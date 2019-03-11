Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Motor Co    005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor : Proxy adviser ISS backs some Elliott nominees in Hyundai fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 10:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Hyundai cars parked in the compound at the South Korean automaker's plant in Beijing

NEW YORK/SEOUL (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm International Shareholder Services on Monday recommended that Hyundai Motor Group investors elect some directors nominated by Elliott Management as the activist hedge fund braces for a showdown with the South Korean conglomerate.

ISS, however, advised shareholder votes against the dividend proposals Elliott has made at automaker Hyundai Motor Co and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

Elliott, the $35 billion New York-based hedge fund, hopes to obtain seats on the boards at the South Korean firms and push for more than $6 billion in dividends, in a bid to address what it considers excess cash and poor corporate governance.

Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis rejected the demands by the U.S. activist investor, making their own proposals for dividends and board nominees.

The South Korean firms will hold separate annual shareholders' meetings on March 22, when shareholders have a chance to vote on the respective proposals made by the companies and Elliott.

At Hyundai Motor, ISS recommended that shareholders vote for two of three Elliott nominees as outside board directors and audit committee members, while recommending votes against some nominees by Hyundai Motor.

At Hyundai Mobis, ISS supported nominees from the supplier and Elliott, recommending that the board expand to 11 directors from nine so both the activist and management slate could be elected.

ISS said that Hyundai Mobis' nominees "may not be enough to counterbalance the founding family's substantial influence over the company, especially considering the magnitude of the company's underperformance," referring to its "missteps" in corporate strategy, operational execution and capital allocation.

ISS said the election of Elliott's nominees could strengthen the company's corporate governance by increasing board independence and oversight.

While the ISS recommendations give Elliott some support before the vote, ISS recommended against the new dividend plan the activist suggested at both companies.

ISS said paying the requested special dividend will make it challenging for Hyundai Motor to meet its future capital requirements for factory investments and research/development.

Elliott said it welcomed ISS' backing of most of its nominees, and Hyundai welcomed the advisory firm's support for the automaker's proposed shareholder return policy.

Shares rose 3.3 percent for Hyundai Motor and 1.2 percent for Hyundai Mobis, beating the wider market's 0.9 percent gain as at 0237 GMT.

ISS recommendations are closely watched by institutional investors for their votes. On Friday, another proxy adviser, Glass Lewis, recommended that Hyundai Motor investors vote against the candidates proposed by Elliott and against the U.S. firm's dividend proposal.

Last year, opposition from Elliott led Hyundai to drop an attempt to overhaul its ownership structure seen as paving the way for father-to-son succession at South Korea's second-biggest family-owned conglomerate.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in NEW YORK and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Christopher Cushing)

By Liana B. Baker, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
10:46pHYUNDAI MOTOR : Proxy adviser ISS backs some Elliott nominees in Hyundai fight
RE
06:52pHyundai To Spend $40bn On New Models, Technology
AQ
11:01aHyundai Motor seeks outside investment for new headquarters
AQ
05:43aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Indonesia plans tax changes to drive output, exports of greener ..
RE
04:42aHyundai Motor in talks with investors to develop new HQ
AQ
03/10Kia Motors considers suspending its No.1 plant in China
RE
03/09HYUNDAI MOTOR : in talks with investors to develop headquarters project
RE
03/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Dat..
DJ
03/07HYUNDAI MOTOR : may suspend its oldest factory in China
AQ
03/07HYUNDAI MOTOR : may suspend its oldest factory in China
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 100 542 B
EBIT 2019 3 804 B
Net income 2019 3 457 B
Debt 2019 47 184 B
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 30 389 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 142 308  KRW
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO26 834
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.44%191 604
VOLKSWAGEN5.86%84 195
DAIMLER AG9.08%60 193
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.57%53 546
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.07%52 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.