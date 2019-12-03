Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Motor Co    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(A005380)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor : South Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion over six years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:19pm EST
Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Hyundai Motor plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (£40 billion) between 2020 and 2025, about one-third of the expenditure focused on electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (£40 billion) between 2020 and 2025, about one-third of the expenditure focused on electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

The South Korean carmaker unveiled a "Strategy 2025" roadmap that envisaged annual average spending of 10 trillion won, higher than previous years, and up from a 2018 figure of 6.1 trillion won.

Hyundai will devote about 20 trillion won of the total investment, spread across six years, to future technologies, it added.

It also set an ambitious deadline of 2025 to place itself among the world's top three makers of battery and fuel cell vehicles, with annual sales of 670,000 electric vehicles, including 560,000 battery-based cars.

Hyundai shares were up 2% by 0136 GMT after the announcement, which included a plan to buy back 259.6 billion won worth of common shares.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
09:19pHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion o..
RE
10:40aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor America Reports November 2019 Sales
AQ
10:40aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Reports November 2019 Global Sales; November sales total 392,247..
AQ
05:31aHYUNDAI HCN : Nishat Motor starts booking of Porter H-100 Pickup
AQ
12/02Factbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
11/28HYUNDAI MOTOR : Conducts Youth Football Camp in Beijing with Chelsea FC Legend, ..
AQ
11/28HYUNDAI MOTOR : N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car Prototype
AQ
11/28Hyundai Motor to Establish its First Indonesian Manufacturing Plant
AQ
11/28HYUNDAI MOTOR : Premieres Lafesta EV Sedan at Forefront of its China Electrifica..
AQ
11/27The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 104 961 B
EBIT 2019 3 590 B
Net income 2019 3 198 B
Debt 2019 47 688 B
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38x
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
EV / Sales2019 252x
EV / Sales2020 245x
Capitalization 26 447 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 162 923,08  KRW
Last Close Price 121 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO22 322
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.89%197 945
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.81%96 400
DAIMLER AG8.59%59 138
BMW AG1.71%51 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.26%51 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group