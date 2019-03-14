Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
Hyundai Motor : South Korea's pension fund backs Hyundai in blow to Elliott

03/14/2019 | 12:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags of South Korea and China are seen at a plant of Hyundai Motor Co on the outskirts of Beijing

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service said on Thursday it would vote for proposals made by Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis, dealing a major blow to U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management.

Elliott Management is calling for 7 trillion won ($6.2 billion) in one-time dividend payments and seeking seats on the boards of the two South Korean companies to address what it calls excess capital and corporate governance problems.

Hyundai has made its own proposals on the dividend payments and board members.

Shareholders will vote on the Elliott and Hyundai proposals on March 22.

The NPS holds swing votes in the proxy contest because it is the second-biggest shareholder of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis, with stakes of 8.7 percent and 9.45 percent respectively.

In a statement it said Elliott's dividend proposals were "excessive" and the U.S. fund's director nominees would be opposed because of "conflict of interests."

The vote decision was made at a meeting of its panel of outside experts, after South Korea's leading proxy advisor, KCGS, recommended shareholders vote against Elliott's proposals.

Global proxy advisory firm International Shareholder Services has recommended that Hyundai investors elect some directors nominated by Elliott, while urging votes against the U.S. investor's dividend proposals.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Darren Schuettler and Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Hyundai Motor Co, HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 100 542 B
EBIT 2019 3 804 B
Net income 2019 3 457 B
Debt 2019 47 184 B
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 7,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 31 672 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 142 308  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO27 998
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.55%193 940
VOLKSWAGEN4.77%83 054
DAIMLER AG10.83%61 040
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.99%54 434
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.14%53 638
