Hyundai Motor : Will Introduce 13 Alternative-Fuel Vehicles by 2022

By Kimberly Chin

Hyundai Motor America, a part of Hyundai Motor Co., said it plans to roll out 13 alternative-fuel vehicles by 2022.

The car maker said six sedans and seven sports-utility vehicles will be introduced.

The company will debut its revamped Ioniq electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid 2020 models at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, while the new Sonata HEV sedan will come out next year. The remaining eco-conscious vehicles will roll out over the next three years.

