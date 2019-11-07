Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : Will Introduce 13 Alternative-Fuel Vehicles by 2022

11/07/2019 | 03:09pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Hyundai Motor America, a part of Hyundai Motor Co., said it plans to roll out 13 alternative-fuel vehicles by 2022.

The car maker said six sedans and seven sports-utility vehicles will be introduced.

The company will debut its revamped Ioniq electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid 2020 models at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, while the new Sonata HEV sedan will come out next year. The remaining eco-conscious vehicles will roll out over the next three years.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

