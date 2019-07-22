Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Motor Co    005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor : logs biggest profit gain in 7 years on currency, new models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Monday posted its steepest quarterly net profit gain in over seven years, as a weaker local currency helped lift U.S. income, while new models boosted domestic sales.

Solid performance at home and in the United States helped offset a sales slump in China, where a slowing economy, trade war with the United States and a lack of competitive models prompted the automaker to suspend production at its oldest factory earlier this year.

However, the earnings recovery could weaken as Hyundai braces for a potential strike by its South Korean labour union that could disrupt supplies of models such as its Palisade sport-utility vehicle (SUV) both at home and overseas, analysts said.

April-June net profit rose 31.2% to 919.3 billion won ($780.44 million)- the biggest percentage gain since the first quarter of 2012. The result compared with the 1.03 trillion won average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Operating profit rose 30.2% to 1.24 trillion won while revenue rose 9.1% to 26.97 trillion won, the automaker said in a stock exchange filing.

Heir apparent Euisun Chung has been steering the profit recovery following six years of decline. The executive vice chairman is widely considered to be seeking investor support to revisit an ownership restructuring plan as he prepares to take over from his 81-year-old father and chairman.

A previous proposal was scrapped last year following shareholder opposition, notably from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

Helping earnings is a 5.5% drop in the value of the won versus the U.S. dollar this year, the steepest decline among Asian currencies. This has made South Korean exports more price competitive overseas and lifted the value of repatriated profit.

At home, new models such as the Palisade SUV and Sonata sedan helped sales jump 8.1%, in contrast to faltering performance at big-name foreign rivals.

The automaker plans to sell its new Palisade SUV in the United States, as it catches up with a shift in U.S. consumer preference to SUVs.

Threatening that plan, Hyundai's South Korean union will next Monday vote whether to approve strike action after walking out of annual wage talks on Friday.

A prolonged dispute could have a greater impact on sales and earnings this year because, unlike in the past three or four years of slow growth, sales of its new models have been brisk, Samsung Securities analyst Esther Yim said in a recent report.

Hyundai shares pared losses after its earnings announcement, trading flat in line with the broader market <.KS11>.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
02:09aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Net Profit Rose on Year in 2Q
DJ
01:41aHYUNDAI MOTOR : second-quarter net profit rises 31.2%, new models boost domestic..
AQ
01:31aHYUNDAI MOTOR : logs biggest profit gain in seven years on currency, new models
RE
01:29aHYUNDAI MOTOR : logs biggest profit gain in 7 years on currency, new models
RE
07/12TOA BERLIN 2019 : Hyundai hosts panel discussion about future mobility
AQ
07/12HYUNDAI HCN : Motor Group transforms R&D Center Structure
AQ
07/12Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11HYUNDAI MOTOR : Juho Suh appointed Vice President and Head of Design Innovation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 102 322 B
EBIT 2019 4 013 B
Net income 2019 3 683 B
Debt 2019 55 746 B
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 9,18x
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales2019 286x
EV / Sales2020 277x
Capitalization 29 204 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 161 222,22  KRW
Last Close Price 134 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO24 877
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.23%186 697
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.03%86 003
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.03%55 998
DAIMLER AG-1.02%54 548
BMW AG ST-5.84%48 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group