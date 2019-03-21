Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
Hyundai Motor : shareholders reject Elliott's $6.2 billion dividend request

03/21/2019 | 09:51pm EDT
Employees of Hyundai Motor Group attend the company's new year ceremony in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Investors in Hyundai Motor Group companies rejected on Friday Elliott Management's demands for a massive special dividend, dealing a blow to the U.S. hedge fund's campaign to shake up South Korea's second-biggest family-run conglomerate.

South Korea has been trying to make its corporate giants - long dominated by powerful elites affording minority investors little say - more accountable under pressure from foreign investors and following a bribery scandal last year.

Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, successfully led a campaign against Hyundai's ownership restructuring plan last year but failed to convince other investors on Friday that the group was hoarding cash which should be returned to shareholders.

Elliott had been trying to rally shareholder support for dividend payouts from Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis for 2018 worth a combined 7 trillion won ($6.2 billion), saying the group should dispose of its excess capital.

It has also demanded a total of five board nominees at Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis to address "governance shortcomings". Hyundai Motor shareholders rejected nominees backed by Elliott, and voting is underway at Hyundai Mobis.

While it failed to win support for hefty dividend, even if it manages to gain a single seat at Hyundai it would be a major victory for shareholder empowerment in the country.

"Today’s AGM is never a place for a battle between Elliott and Hyundai Motor Group. (It's) a place to give an opportunity for all shareholders to ... set a new standard," Choi Joon-ho, a representative of Elliott, said at the Hyundai Mobis AGM in Seoul.

Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis have proposed dividend payouts of about $1 billion for last year, as well as their own director nominees.

Hyundai Mobis CEO Lim Young-deuk said at the meeting that its dividend proposal reflected its need to boost investment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-Min Park; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 100 542 B
EBIT 2019 3 804 B
Net income 2019 3 460 B
Debt 2019 47 184 B
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
P/E ratio 2020 7,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 31 214 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 142 308  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO27 718
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%198 472
VOLKSWAGEN3.60%84 229
DAIMLER AG12.66%63 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.81%53 447
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.61%52 151
