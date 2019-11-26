Hyundai Motor to Invest $1.55 Billion in First Indonesia Factory

By Ben Otto



Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.SE) on Tuesday said it would invest $1.55 billion to build its first vehicle-manufacturing plant in Indonesia, a move that would help it tap into the fast-growing auto market of the world's fourth-most populous nation.

The South Korean automaker said it signed a memorandum of understanding to break ground on a factory next month on the outskirts of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. It said production would begin in the second half of 2021, with an initial annual capacity of 150,000 SUVs, compact MPVs and sedans.

The investment would be made through 2030 and includes product development and operation costs, Hyundai said. It is also exploring the possibility of electric-vehicle production at the plant, the company added.

Hyundai officials signed the preliminary deal at an event attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is visiting Seoul for a regional gathering of leaders.

Indonesia, a trillion-dollar economy that is home to more than 270 million people, is the largest automobile market in Southeast Asia. More than 1.1 million vehicles were sold in the country last year, Hyundai said.

Indonesia's car market is dominated by Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co.

