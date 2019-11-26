Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(A005380)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Hyundai Motor to Invest $1.55 Billion in First Indonesia Factory

0
11/26/2019 | 05:07am EST

By Ben Otto

Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.SE) on Tuesday said it would invest $1.55 billion to build its first vehicle-manufacturing plant in Indonesia, a move that would help it tap into the fast-growing auto market of the world's fourth-most populous nation.

The South Korean automaker said it signed a memorandum of understanding to break ground on a factory next month on the outskirts of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. It said production would begin in the second half of 2021, with an initial annual capacity of 150,000 SUVs, compact MPVs and sedans.

The investment would be made through 2030 and includes product development and operation costs, Hyundai said. It is also exploring the possibility of electric-vehicle production at the plant, the company added.

Hyundai officials signed the preliminary deal at an event attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is visiting Seoul for a regional gathering of leaders.

Indonesia, a trillion-dollar economy that is home to more than 270 million people, is the largest automobile market in Southeast Asia. More than 1.1 million vehicles were sold in the country last year, Hyundai said.

Indonesia's car market is dominated by Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.22% 3146 End-of-day quote.12.36%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.62% 6470 End-of-day quote.31.50%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.31% 7729 End-of-day quote.25.06%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 105 106 B
EBIT 2019 3 596 B
Net income 2019 3 192 B
Debt 2019 47 399 B
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69x
P/E ratio 2020 7,44x
EV / Sales2019 259x
EV / Sales2020 252x
Capitalization 27 200 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 163 307,69  KRW
Last Close Price 125 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO23 171
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.06%197 949
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.41%97 498
DAIMLER AG14.90%62 125
BMW AG4.92%52 647
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.62%51 165
