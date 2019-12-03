Hyundai Motor : to Invest KRW61.1 Trillion by 2025

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.SE) said it would invest 61.1 trillion won ($51.35 billion) in research and development over the next six years.

About one-third of the total, or KRW20 trillion, will be spent on developing future technologies for electric and autonomous cars, the South Korean auto maker said in a statement Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor said it aims to sell 670,000 battery electric or fuel-cell electric vehicles annually to become one of the world's top three players in the segment.

The company also said it would buy back about KRW300 billion of its shares by February to help boost shareholder value.

Hyundai Motor shares rose 0.8% after the company rolled out its "Strategy 2025" road map, outperforming the stock market's 1.1% decline.

Under the ambitious business plan, which has yet to be fully disclosed, Hyundai Motor aims to achieve an operating profit of 8% in its auto segment and a 5% share of the global auto market.

