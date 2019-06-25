Log in
Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app

06/25/2019 | 03:12pm EDT
(Reuters) - Hyundai dealers in the United States will offer Lyft Inc rides to customers getting their vehicles serviced at dealerships, the companies said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of partnerships by the ride services company.

Dealers who subscribe to Hailer application through CDK Global Inc will be able to offer rides without the customer having to install the Lyft app.

Lyft, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange a couple of months before Uber, has partnered with several companies to offer its services in a bid to gain share in a market dominated by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Last week, the company struck a deal with Agero Inc to provide rides for consumers whose cars need a tow assistance, and has also become the official rideshare of Disney Parks and Resorts.

Last month, the company partnered with Google's Waymo to deploy vehicles on Lyft app.

Ever since their market debut, shares of both Lyft and Uber have been under pressure, with investors struggling to figure out how much these companies are worth. The ride-hailing companies have not given a timeline for turning a profit.

Lyft had 30.7 million riders and 1.9 million drivers in more than 300 cities in the United States and Canada last year.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CDK GLOBAL INC -1.42% 47.97 Delayed Quote.1.59%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
LYFT INC -0.39% 63.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -0.88% 42.72 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 102 156 B
EBIT 2019 3 933 B
Net income 2019 3 593 B
Debt 2019 52 655 B
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 10,02
P/E ratio 2020 8,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 35 798 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 158 440  KRW
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO29 537
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.20%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.03%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.49%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
