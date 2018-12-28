Log in
Nissan to cut China auto output over three months as demand slows - source

12/28/2018 | 04:56am CET
The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters building in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co plans to cut vehicle production in China by 30,000 units in the coming months, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters, as global automakers grapple with falling demand in the world's biggest car market.

After Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co, Nissan becomes the latest automaker to cut production in the country, where slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the United States have pummelled vehicle sales in the past few months.

Nissan plans to cut production in China by a total of 30,000 units during the December-February period from its initial output plans, said the person who declined to be identified as the plans are not public.

Automakers set initial plans on how many vehicles to produce at each of their plants. These plans can be modified due to demand, supply chain issues and other factors. It was not known how much Nissan had planned to produce in the three months.

The automaker produced nearly 400,000 units in the country during the three-month period ended February this year. The period covers the first two months of the year, when sales usually slow in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holidays.

Japan's Nikkei business daily reported late on Thursday that Nissan plans to cut production at three plants in China, including one in Dalian, where it produces the popular Qashqai and Infiniti QX50 SUV crossover models, and in Zhengzhou, where it makes the X-Trail SUV crossover, one of its top-selling models, and Venucia brand models.

A Nissan spokeswoman in Beijing declined on Friday to comment on future production plans.

China is Nissan's second-largest market, accounting for roughly one-quarter of its annual global vehicle sales. It sold 1.5 million vehicles in China last year, and earlier this year said it planned to boost sales to 2.6 million units by 2022, making China its biggest market in terms of vehicle sales.

But a stretch of booming demand for cars in China seems to have come to an end, with the market on track to post a fall in annual sales for the first time since at least 1990. Nissan's group sales in China rose 3.9 percent in the January-November period, slowing from a 12 percent jump a year ago.

A slowdown in the major market comes at a time when the Japanese automaker is grappling with a scandal involving alleged financial misconduct of Carlos Ghosn, leading to his arrest and subsequent ouster as chairman, and straining ties with French automaking partner Renault.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo and Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 7.85 Delayed Quote.-37.15%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 3.88% 20077.62 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 3.26% 884.8 End-of-day quote.-21.70%
RENAULT -2.22% 53.68 Real-time Quote.-36.03%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 96 840 B
EBIT 2018 2 911 B
Net income 2018 2 652 B
Debt 2018 43 421 B
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 11,86
P/E ratio 2019 8,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 30 264 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 138 240  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Woong-Cheol Yang Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO27 026
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.12%180 509
VOLKSWAGEN-17.43%82 203
DAIMLER-36.06%57 032
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-19.54%53 265
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.15%47 310
