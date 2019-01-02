Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyundai Motor Co    005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO (005380)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norway's electric cars zip to new record - almost a third of all sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 03:13pm CET
Electric cars are parked in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Almost a third of new cars sold in Norway last year were pure electric, a new world record as the country strives to end sales of fossil-fuelled vehicles by 2025.

In a bid to cut carbon emissions and air pollution, Norway exempts battery-driven cars from most taxes and offers benefits such as free parking and charging points to hasten a shift from diesel and petrol engines.

The independent Norwegian Road Federation said on Wednesday that electric cars rose to 31.2 percent of all sales last year from 20.8 percent in 2017 and just 5.5 percent in 2013, while sales of petrol and diesel cars plunged.

"It was a small step closer to the 2025 goal," by when Norway's parliament wants all new cars to be emissions-free, Oeyvind Solberg Thorsen, head of the NRF, told a conference.

But he cautioned that there was a long way to go since two-thirds of the 148,000 cars sold in 2018 in Norway were powered by fossil fuel or were hybrids, which have both battery power and an internal combustion engine.

The sales figures consolidate Norway's global lead in electric car sales per capita, part of an attempt by Western Europe's biggest producer of oil and gas to green its economy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), using a slightly different yardstick for electric vehicles that includes hybrids that can be plugged in, showed Norway's share at 39 percent in 2017, far ahead of second-placed Iceland on 12 percent and Sweden on six percent.

By contrast, such electric cars had a 2.2 percent share in China in 2017 and 1.2 percent in the United States, IEA data show.

(Reporting by Alister Doyle, editing by Terje Solsvik and Adrian Croft)

By Camilla Knudsen and Alister Doyle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -2.29% 69.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.51% 880.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RENAULT -4.42% 52.14 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TATA MOTORS -2.83% 168.55 End-of-day quote.0.43%
TESLA -0.32% 332.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN -2.74% 135.08 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
03:13pNorway's electric cars zip to new record - almost a third of all sales
RE
09:10aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
08:36aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
08:19aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as US, China demand stays slow
RE
2018HYUNDAI MOTOR : 7,000 'Kona Iron Man' to hit Europe, China, US in 2019
AQ
2018HYUNDAI HCN : 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Becomes First Production Model With Fingerpr..
AQ
2018HYUNDAI MOTOR : Reveals World's First Smart Fingerprint Technology to Vehicles
AQ
2018HYUNDAI HCN : Model year 2018 Hyundai Elantra GTs recalled
AQ
2018HYUNDAI MOTOR : Transport ministry certifies safety of Nexo, K9, G70
AQ
2018HYUNDAI MOTOR : i20 crosses 1.3-million sales mark
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 96 880 B
EBIT 2018 2 908 B
Net income 2018 2 652 B
Debt 2018 42 535 B
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 11,72
P/E ratio 2019 8,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 30 000 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 138 692  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Woong-Cheol Yang Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO26 820
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%191 490
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%80 081
DAIMLER0.00%56 437
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.00%52 873
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%48 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.